Toronto's top doc shares holiday advice amid a 'steep rise' in influenza activity

As flu cases continue to climb in Toronto and are expected to peak over the holidays, the city's top public health official reminded residents to take protective measures when they gather in the coming days, including wearing a mask and getting vaccinated.

Speaking at a vaccination clinic at Cloverdale Mall, Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city's medical officer of health, said Toronto continues to see a "steep rise" of influenza activity.

"We're seeing this activity at increased levels compared to what we would normally expect at this time of year. Further, we're seeing influenza activity affects all age groups, and we project that it will peak over the holiday period," De Villa said.

"This puts extraordinary pressure on an already stretched health care system."

There have been 2,369 influenza cases in the city since Sept. 4. For the week of Nov. 20 to Nov. 26 alone, Toronto reported 637 cases – a significant surge from the five-year, pre-COVID average of 15 flu cases.

De Villa said there are already tools available for residents so that they could celebrate the holidays safely.

"So whether you're gathering with family, or having dinner with colleagues are entering a large crowd of Merrymakers or holiday goers, remember that the layers of protection help reduce your risk of infection: vaccination, hand washing, wearing a well fitted high-quality mask," she said.

"So as we interact with others in our community over the holiday season, and especially when we're indoors with people who we don't live with -- people outside of our household -- our risk of encountering respiratory viruses increase. So I ask all residents to do their part to contribute to a healthier holiday season."

Last month, Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, stopped short of reinstating a mask mandate and instead 'strongly' recommended mask-wearing in all public indoor settings as cases of respiratory viruses rose.

Meanwhile, de Villa noted that half of the influenza cases this year are among those below 19 years old, which is why she reiterated the importance of getting their flu shots.

De Villa is encouraged that there is a slight increase in people getting their flu shots this year and urged those who have not gotten their vaccine to do so.

"Now is a good time to get it so that you're getting good protection. It takes about 10 to 14 days before you get full protection after you receive a flu vaccine, and anticipating that the peak will come towards the end of this month, now's a good time to get that vaccine," De Villa said.

"This is the best thing I think we can all do, young and old."