TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto's Remembrance Day special on Saturday

    A Remembrance Day wreath hangs at the doors to the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS) A Remembrance Day wreath hangs at the doors to the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

    On Saturday, CP24 presented wall-to-wall coverage of Remembrance Day in Toronto.

    The programming included special guests, performances and other Remembrance Day traditions, as well as the 11 a.m. moment of silence.

    The livestream ended at noon.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News