TORONTO -- For the first time in two years, Pride Toronto is gearing up for an in-person festival.

The organization confirmed on Wednesday that it is planning a "physical Pride Month in June 2022," including the annual festival weekend and parade.

"Pride Toronto will ensure Pride Month and Festival Weekend will be organized in alignment with the City of Toronto’s Public Health recommendations," they said in a news release.

Pride Toronto released some of its headliners on Wednesday but also said that more details will be announced in early 2022.

Some of the events include the Trans March, Dyke March, and Pride Parade, as well as Bi+ Pride Programming, Blockorama by Blackness Yes and StreetFair.

Pride Toronto also made an environmentally-friendly decision to eliminate the use of flatbed floats and gas-powered vehicles in the annual parade.

"Pride Toronto has a special responsibility to promote environmental sustainability, in the face of the increasingly dire threat of climate change," Grant Gonzales and Yuri Hernandez, Co-Chairs of the Board of Directors, said in a statement.

"We are greatly appreciative of the 2SLGBTQ+ community, stakeholders, and partners for accommodating this important shift, and we are beyond excited to celebrate the 2022 Pride Festival together in person."

All parade participants will have to use an environmentally sustainable vehicle type.

"Full details are to be released with our parade launch in January 2022," officials said.

This will be the first time since 2019 that Pride events will be allowed to take place in person. For the last two years, a number of virtual events were facilitated as the province grappled with the spread of COVID-19 and in-person Toronto events were put on hold.