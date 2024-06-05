TORONTO
    • Toronto's iconic Phoenix Concert Theatre set to close

    Unidentified men add the words 'sold out' to the billboard in front of the Phoenix Concert Theatre in Toronto on Wednesday August 10, 2005. (CP PHOTO/Aaron Harris) Unidentified men add the words 'sold out' to the billboard in front of the Phoenix Concert Theatre in Toronto on Wednesday August 10, 2005. (CP PHOTO/Aaron Harris)
    Toronto's famed Phoenix Concert Theatre is closing its doors after more than 33 years.

    Owners of the downtown venue, which has hosted Bob Dylan, the Rolling Stones and Billie Eilish, say they've marked Jan. 15, 2025, for the final show as plans go ahead to transform the grounds into residential housing.

    They plan to announce a packed sendoff calendar in the coming months with performances from many artists who've played the space over the years.

    It's the latest in a string of small Toronto concert venues that have been replaced with condos, including the Hoxton and the Silver Dollar Room.

    Phoenix co-owner Lisa Zbitnew says she hopes to see the venue rise from the ashes at a new location in the downtown core and keep its name.

    She says a number of "promising possibilities" that can hold around 1,000 people are up for consideration, though it's too early to make the announcement.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2024

