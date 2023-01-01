Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children takes down websites over 'unusual activity'

The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto is shown on Thursday, April 5, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives) The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto is shown on Thursday, April 5, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton