Toronto's election is only a week away. Here's everything you need to know to vote
The 2023 election for mayor of Toronto is only a week away.
On Monday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., eligible residents can cast their votes for the candidate they want to see at the helm of Toronto.
To ease the process, CTV News Toronto has compiled some frequently asked questions on voting in Toronto.
WHO CAN VOTE IN TORONTO’S ELECTION?
In order to vote in the City of Toronto, you must be:
- A Canadian citizen; and
- At least 18 years old; and
- A resident in the city of Toronto; or
- A non-resident of Toronto, but you or your spouse own or rent property in the city; and
- Not prohibited from voting under any law
WHO IS NOT ALLOWED TO VOTE?
You are prohibited from voting if you are serving a sentence of imprisonment in a penal or correctional institution, are acting as executor or trustee except as a voting proxy, or have been convicted of a corrupt practice as outlined in the Municipal Elections Act.
HOW DO I VOTE IN THE TORONTO ELECTION?
Vote in person on election day
You can vote in person on election day at your specified voting location. If you rent or own property in the city, you must vote in your ward.
To find your correct voting location, you can use the MyVote web portal.
Curbside vote on election day
If you are physically unable to go inside the voting location, you can request to have your ballot brought to your vehicle, outside of the building or to another area within the voting location.
If you have someone accompanying you, have them alert voting officials inside the location that you require curbside assistance. If not, you can call 416-338-2020 or email AccessibleElections@toronto.ca to organize the service.
Vote by proxy
If you’re unable to vote in person during advanced voting, or on election day, you can appoint a proxy to vote for you. Your proxy must also be an eligible voter.
To get a Voting Proxy Appointment Form contact Toronto Elections by emailing voterregistration@toronto.ca or by calling 311. The form must be certified by the City Clerk, which can be done on a drop-in basis in-person at City Hall or by appointment at the North York Civic Centre. Form certification will be offered until 4 p.m. on election day at City Hall.
Advanced Voting
Advanced voting in Toronto's municipal election ran from June 8 to 13 and has now ended.
Vote by mail
You can no longer apply for mail-in voting. The deadline was May 26.
Voters queue at a poling station to cast their ballot on Monday, September 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
AM I ALREADY ON THE VOTERS LIST?
If you are already registered to vote in the City of Toronto, you should have received a Voter’s Information Card in the mail. This is not mandatory to vote but will speed up the process on election day, the city says.
You can find out if you are registered to vote, or already on the voter’s list by emailing VoterRegistration@toronto.ca, calling 311, or using MyVote.
You can also use MyVote to:
- Add, change or update your voter’s list information.
- Check what candidates are running in your ward.
- Find out when and where to vote.
- View, download or print your Voter’s Information Card.
You can still vote on Monday if you are not pre-registered – you will just need to register day-of. To do so, you’ll need to bring proper identification.
WHAT ID DO I BRING TO VOTE IN THE TORONTO ELECTION?
Identification is required when voting. Each voter needs to come equipped with one piece of ID showing their name and Toronto address.
Photo identification is not mandatory. Your Voter Information Card will not be accepted as identification.
Examples of acceptable voting ID include:
Government Issued – a document issued by the government of Canada or province of Ontario such as tax documents, drivers licence, photo ID card
Bank Issued – credit card statement, bank account statement, cancelled personalized cheque, loan agreement
Utility Bill – Hydro, telephone or cable TV, water, gas or a bill from a public utilities commission
Employment Issued – Cheque stub, T4 statement or pay receipt issued by an employer, statement of direct deposit from Ontario Works or Ontario Disability Support Program
If you do not have acceptable identification, you will be asked to return with an acceptable ID in order to place a vote.
WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU VOTE?
When you arrive, an election official will show you where you need to go, whether you need to wait in line or are able to vote without waiting first.
The official will ask for your identification and check to see if you are registered. They will show you how to mark your ballot, give you a secrecy folder to keep it in, and lead you to the voting screen.
You can mark your ballot by filling in the oval to the right of the candidate of your choice's name. You can only fill in one oval.
If you make a mistake or change your mind, take the ballot to the election official who will cancel your ballot and issue you another one.
When you've filled in the oval of the candidate you chose, you will place your marked ballot into your folder and return it to the official, who will feed it into a tabulator.
If there is a problem with your ballot, the tabulator will return it. The election official will give you the option of a new ballot or having the tabulator accept the ballot as marked. You will have successfully voted once your ballot is accepted by the tabulator.
WHO ARE THE CANDIDATES FOR TORONTO MAYOR?
There are 102 candidates registered in Toronto’s 2023 mayoral byelection.
With so many options and no incumbent, the result could be “bizarre,” Dennis M. Pilon, associate professor of political science at York University said earlier this year.
The number of votes needed to win Toronto’s June election will depend on the number of people who decide to exercise their democratic right this year.
If voter turnout remains unchanged from last year’s, a candidate would need about 140,000 votes to snag 25 per cent of the vote – or just over seven per cent of eligible voters.
If the voter turnout more closely mirrored that of 2018's, a candidate would need just under 195,000 votes to make up 25 per cent of the vote.
A candidate could win with a voter percentage as low as 20, Pilon said.
"In this case, we could end up with somebody who was elected by like a very small [group] – it's anybody's for the winning."
AM I ENTITLED TO TIME OFF WORK TO VOTE?
Yes, your employer is required to allow you three hours in which to vote on election day.
While your employer is required to make sure you have three hours to vote, they are not required to give you three hours off of work. For example, if your working hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., you are entitled to leave one hour early so that you would have from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to vote.
The city says your employer may decide when it would be most convenient for you to be absent in order to vote.
CAN I VOTE IN TORONTO’S ELECTION IF I’M A STUDENT?
Yes. If you are a student from another municipality living in Toronto for school, you are eligible to cast your vote for mayor.
Your address is considered to be either your current Toronto residence or, if you are temporarily without a Toronto residence, the address where you most recently lived in Toronto during your previous academic term will be accepted.
If you are from Toronto, but living elsewhere for school, you are also eligible to vote. If you are in another Ontario municipality, you may be able to vote there. The city advises checking with the municipality you attend school in to ensure you have voting options ahead of June 26. Out-of-town students can also organize a voter proxy.
Voters line up outside a voting station to cast their ballot in the Toronto's municipal election in Toronto on Monday, October 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
CAN I VOTE IF I DON’T HAVE A PERMANENT ADDRESS?
If you are an eligible voter, but don’t have a permanent address, you can still vote in Toronto’s 2022 election.
The city says if you stay at a shelter or spend time at a drop-in centre, look for information cards and posters with details on the closest voting location to your shelter.
CTV News Toronto has reached out for specific directions on how homeless individuals can place their votes and will update the story if more information is received.
WHAT IF I NEED ACCOMMODATION ON TORONTO’S ELECTION DAY?
The city says all voting locations will be accessible.
Voter Assist Terminals (VATs) will be available to all. VATs are ballot-marking devices intended to allow voters with disabilities to mark their ballot privately and independently. It includes a touch screen, an audio function, a braille keypad, a sip/puff tube, a rocker paddle/foot switch and zoom features to adjust font sizes and colour contrast.
If you need to use one of these terminals on election day and one is not located at your designated voting location, call 311 and request they transfer your ballet to a voting location with proper accessibility accommodations.
Instructions on how to vote will be made available in 26 languages at each voting location and online.
If you face a barrier to voting not addressed above or on the city’s website, email elections@toronto.ca, accessibleelections@toronto.ca, or call 416-338-1111 and press 6.
A voter is seeing casting his ballot for the 2022 Toronto municipal election. (Scott Lightfoot/CTV News)
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Submarine missing from Titanic expedition, search and rescue operation underway
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Submarine missing from Titanic expedition, search and rescue operation underway
A search and rescue operation is currently underway to locate a submarine that went missing during an expedition to the Titanic.
'June-uary' brings snow in B.C., Alberta while Ontario, Quebec battle wildfires
Canada's national forecast is a mixed bag over the next couple of days as some communities brace for snow and rain while others are under a heat warning.
Here's what observers are watching for in Monday's four federal byelections
Four new MPs are set to be elected to the House of Commons Monday in a handful of byelections that political watchers say could expose rifts within the Conservative party and bring a new Liberal cabinet hopeful into the fold.
Spotify executive calls Harry and Meghan 'grifters' after 'Archetypes' podcast deal ends
An executive at Spotify called Prince Harry and Megan 'grifters' the day after the news dropped that the pair’s podcast 'Archetypes' would no longer be on the streaming platform.
Weekend mass shootings leave 6 people dead and dozens injured across the U.S.
Mass shootings and violence across the U.S. killed at least six people this weekend, including a Pennsylvania state trooper, and wounded dozens of people. Multiple people with guns fired shots at a holiday crowd in Illinois and bullets flew among teenagers partying in Missouri.
Here's an environmentalist’s tips on how to help pollinators
Pollinators are facing increasing danger as the number of greenspaces is taken over by concrete. One expert explains how Canadians can help bees, birds and butterflies spread pollen more easily.
LIVE AT 12 PM | Manitoba premier, officials holding news conference on bus crash that killed 15
Manitoba’s premier, as well as representatives from the RCMP and Shared Health, will be speaking to the public on Monday regarding the tragic bus crash on the Trans-Canada Highway
Body language, knowledge of the game and luck: the art of chess photography
Maria Emelianova is a leading chess photographer, tasked with traveling the world to document the highs and lows of the sport. But even after years of experience, she finds it hard to put into words what makes it such a difficult profession to capture.
B.C. Sikh community identifies Surrey homicide victim as local temple leader
The victim of a deadly shooting outside a Surrey temple is being identified by the Sikh community as the president of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara.
Montreal
-
2 men arrested in March shooting of Leonardo Rizzuto in Laval
Officers out of the Quebec provincial police (SQ) organized crime squad (ENRCO) arrested two men in connection with the March drive-by shooting of Leonardo Rizzutto, the youngest son of late Mafia boss Vito Rizzutto.
-
New study: COVID-19 vaccine is safe for younger children, no link to side effects found
A large-scale American study has found no association between vaccination against COVID-19 and some 20 side effects, some of them potentially serious, in toddlers aged between six months and five years.
-
CAQ makes good on 11% of election promises over eight months, university analysis
The Legault government has so far fulfilled 11 per cent of its 150 election promises, according to the Polimètre, an independent initiative of Laval University's Centre d'analyse des politiques publiques (CAPP).
London
-
Another 15,000 chicks missing from Huron County farm
Just one month after 30,000 baby chicks were reported missing or stolen from a Huron County farm, the same farmer has made an additional report of another 15,000 chicks also missing or stolen.
-
Fatal ATV crash being investigated by police
Around 12 p.m. on Sunday, police, fire and EMS were called to the single-vehicle crash in the area of Grey Road 3 and Concession 8 in the former Normanby Township.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Hundreds of customers without power after hydro pole struck by Hydro One truck
Hundreds of London Hydro customers are without power Monday morning after a car struck a hydro pole.
Kitchener
-
Voters in Oxford cast their ballots in federal byelection
Voters are heading to the polls today to cast their ballot in four federal byelections. One of those ridings is Oxford, which includes the communities of Woodstock, Ingersoll and Tillsonburg.
-
Man airlifted to hospital after off-road vehicle crash in North Dumfries
A Cambridge man was airlifted to hospital Sunday after a serious off-road vehicle crash in North Dumfries.
-
WRPS investigate theft report in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police released a photo of a person they believe may be connected to reports of a theft in Cambridge.
Northern Ontario
-
Outpouring of support for man who died last week at Algoma Steel
An online fundraiser for the victim of the workplace fatality at Algoma Steel in Sault Ste. Marie last week has surpassed its $50,000 goal in just three days.
-
OPP investigate fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 17 in Greater Sudbury
One person has died as a result of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 early Sunday morning.
-
'I didn't have the energy to be upset': Entrepreneurs struggle with parental leave
For as long as she has worked, Marie Chevrier Schwartz has paid into Canada's Employment Insurance program. Yet when she eventually needed to collect the benefit, she was denied support.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo expects to know in September when Line 2 LRT might launch
At Monday's light-rail subcommittee meeting, Transit Services general manager Renée Amilcar said she would not commit to a firm opening date at this time, but suggested more might be known in the fall.
-
Child rescued from water at Mooney's Bay beach
Emergency crews responded to a call at 12:30 p.m. Sunday for an unconscious child at Mooney's Bay off Riverside Drive.
-
Police investigating the death of an infant in Hawkesbury, Ont.
Emergency crews responded to a home in Hawkesbury at approximately 5 a.m. Saturday for an infant in medical distress, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
Windsor
-
Judge orders publication ban of evidence in Windsor murder
The judge has ordered a publication ban of evidence in a Windsor murder trial.
-
$64,000 in drugs and firearm seized in Leamington
Police seized suspected fentanyl and cocaine worth $64,000 and a firearm after executing search warrants in Leamington.
-
Hydro One celebrates groundbreaking on Chatham-Lakeshore Transmission Line
Hydro One marked the start of construction on the Chatham to Lakeshore Transmission Line project with a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday.
Barrie
-
Rock climber trapped on huge boulder
A rock climbing adventure turned sour when the climber got trapped on a cliff Saturday.
-
Bradford man accused of impaired driving on Highway 400 found with open bottles
A Bradford man accused of having bottles of booze readily available in his vehicle while driving along Highway 400 was arrested.
-
Crash into swamp results in impaired driving charges for woman in Bracebridge
Provincial police in Muskoka charged a motorist with being impaired behind the wheel following a collision into a swampy area over the weekend.
Atlantic
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Submarine missing from Titanic expedition, search and rescue operation underway
A search and rescue operation is currently underway to locate a submarine that went missing during an expedition to the Titanic.
-
Halifax-area CUPE workers to return to work Monday after accepting tentative deal
After more than a month of picketing, CUPE Local 5047 members will be returning to work Monday after ratifying their latest contract offer.
-
N.S. RCMP warns motorists of loose cattle on Highway 101
The Nova Scotia RCMP is warning motorists to be on the lookout for cattle on Highway 101 after a crash early Monday morning.
Calgary
-
Fuel tax relief decision expected Monday from Alberta government
Albertans will be learning Monday whether or not Premier Danielle Smith will extend measures that are seeing drivers save money every time they fuel up.
-
Federal byelection called for Calgary Heritage
A federal byelection has been called for the southwest riding of Calgary Heritage, which has been vacant since last year.
-
Calgary travellers concerned about higher prices, less options as WestJet merges Sunwing Airlines with mainline business
Some Calgary travellers are concerned about WestJet’s plan to wind down Sunwing Airlines and integrate it into its mainline business.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE AT 12 PM
LIVE AT 12 PM | Manitoba premier, officials holding news conference on bus crash that killed 15
Manitoba’s premier, as well as representatives from the RCMP and Shared Health, will be speaking to the public on Monday regarding the tragic bus crash on the Trans-Canada Highway
-
'Begin to heal': Manitoba community prays for loved ones who died in bus crash
Residents of Dauphin, Man., are expected to seek solace at church services today as they mourn 15 community members who died in a highway crash that also left 10 gravely injured.
-
Manitobans voting in two federal byelections on Monday
Manitobans in two federal ridings will be casting their ballots on Monday to vote in new members of parliament.
Vancouver
-
B.C. Sikh community identifies Surrey homicide victim as local temple leader
The victim of a deadly shooting outside a Surrey temple is being identified by the Sikh community as the president of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara.
-
'They chose death and not to give in to cruelty': Vancouver Baha'i community marks grim anniversary
Sunday marked the grim 40th anniversary of the public execution of Baha'i women in Iran.
-
'Retail has nine lives' in Canada as 2023 consumer spending strong -- for now: report
Retail sales growth in Canada is continuing to outperform much of the world so far this year, a sign of the ongoing resiliency of Canadian shoppers despite higher inflation and recession predictions, a new report has found.
Edmonton
-
Fuel tax relief decision expected Monday from Alberta government
Albertans will be learning Monday whether or not Premier Danielle Smith will extend measures that are seeing drivers save money every time they fuel up.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cool, soggy start to the week
Rain has tapered off throughout much of the city but continues to fall north and west of Edmonton early this morning.
-
Fort Chipewyan and area residents 'going home soon,' leaders announce
Thousands of Indigenous people will soon be able to return to the communities they were forced from by wildfires in northern Alberta, their leaders say.