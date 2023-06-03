DOWN THE BALLOT: 5 mayoral candidates you might not know yet

From left to right are Toronto mayoral candidates Toby Heaps, Kiri Vadivelu, Chloe Brown, and Cory Deville. From left to right are Toronto mayoral candidates Toby Heaps, Kiri Vadivelu, Chloe Brown, and Cory Deville.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton