Toronto reports third cluster of fatal drug overdoses since late February
Toronto is seeing an increasingly deadly trend as paramedics continue to attend to a higher-than-usual number of suspected drug overdose deaths.
On Wednesday, Toronto Public Health (TPH) reported that between March 23 and 26 seven people are believed to have died of a drug overdose in the city.
Earlier this month, the health unit issued an alert after six people fatally overdosed between March 14 and 17. These deaths are triple the average seen over a four-day period in the last three months.
Another six people died of a suspected drug overdose between Feb. 24 and 27, TPH said.
These suspected drug overdose deaths occurred throughout the city.
And while it is not known exactly what drugs are to blame, public health is saying that the “significantly worsening contamination and unpredictability of the unregulated opioid supply” are key factors.
Toronto Public Health pointed to some of the recent trends it has seen, notably an increase in the contamination of expected fentanyl samples due to high-potency opioids, benzodiazepine-related drugs, and veterinary tranquillizers as well as higher-than-usual concentrations of fentanyl being found in expected fentanyl samples.
It also said that there’s also been a higher presence of nitazene opioids found in samples of unregulated/non-prescribed oxycodone (OxyContin), hydromorphone (Dilaudid), hydrocodone, and Percocet.
Since late 2023, Toronto’s Drug Checking Services, a free and anonymous public health service offered at five harm reduction agencies in the downtown core, has identified three new highly-potent substances in the unregulated street drug supply.
The first, medetomidine/dexmedetomidine, are two long-acting tranquillizers that produce a greater sedation than other similar substances like xylazine, which is also known as “tranq,” “tranq dope,” or “horse tranquilizer.” The effects of these drugs cannot be reversed with the overdose-reversing medication, naloxone, as they are not opioids.
The service has also detected two kinds of nitazene opoids: N-desethyl etonitazene, which is considered to be up to 10 times stronger than fentanyl, and protonitazepyne, which is believed to be more than 20 times stronger than fentanyl. These drugs both require a greater dose of naloxone to reverse their negative effects.
CP24.com has contacted Toronto Public Health for a follow-up interview.
Tips for those who consume unregulated drugs
As always, people who use drugs are advised to not use alone and if they must, have a safety plan in place that includes carrying naloxone and letting someone know before they consume.
The best bet is to buddy up with someone you trust, do small test dose first, and visit a supervised consumption service, if possible.
A Naloxone anti-overdose kit. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
It’s a good rule of thumb to check your drugs, ideally before using them.
People who use drugs are also encouraged to talk to the person they got them from, if the sample did not contain what was expected, or get their drugs from another source.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Investigation of Baltimore bridge collapse picks up speed as divers recover 2 bodies from water
Divers searched through twisted metal for six construction workers who plunged into the harbour and were feared dead.
Donald Trump assails judge and his daughter after gag order in N.Y. hush-money criminal case
Donald Trump lashed out Wednesday at the New York judge who put him under a gag order that bars him from commenting publicly about witnesses, prosecutors, court staff and jurors in his upcoming hush-money criminal trial.
Families shocked after Niagara Falls hotel cancels bookings made year in advance of solar eclipse
After having the foresight to book their Niagara Falls hotel rooms more than a year in advance, several families planning to take in the solar eclipse next month were shocked to find out their reservations had been cancelled.
A Nigerian woman reviewed some tomato puree online. Now she faces jail
A Nigerian woman who wrote an online review of a can of tomato puree is facing imprisonment after its manufacturer accused her of making a “malicious allegation” that damaged its business.
Video shows police interrupting auto theft in progress outside Toronto home
New video footage obtained by CP24 shows the attempted theft of a vehicle in a North York driveway earlier this month that was ultimately interrupted by police.
Here's what Trudeau says the upcoming federal budget will offer renters
The federal government will create a new 'Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights,' which would require landlords to disclose their properties' rental price history to prospective tenants.
Former Sen. Joe Lieberman, Democrats' VP pick in 2000, dead at 82
Former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman of Connecticut, who nearly won the vice presidency on the Democratic ticket with Al Gore in the disputed 2000 election and who almost became Republican John McCain's running mate eight years later, has died, according to a statement issued by his family.
No charges to be laid against Mounties who mistook Alta. teen with autism for drug user during arrest
Despite Alberta's police watchdog concluding charges could be laid against Mounties who arrested a teen with autism under the belief he was a drug user, no charges will be laid.
Three men dead after apparent avalanche during snowmobile trip in Quebec
Three men in their 30s died after an apparent avalanche Tuesday during a snowmobiling expedition on Quebec's Gaspe Peninsula.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Montreal vows to ramp up rental inspections under new 'Responsible Landlord' program
The City of Montreal is promising to carry out more inspections of rental housing units to identify unsafe and unsanitary conditions in residential buildings under a new 'Responsible Landlord' program.
-
Ottawa signs $3.7B health deal with Quebec, final province to sign onto health accord
All 13 provinces and territories were part of Ottawa's new health accord as of Wednesday after Health Minister Mark Holland announced a $3.7-billion health pact with Quebec.
-
Here's what Trudeau says the upcoming federal budget will offer renters
The federal government will create a new 'Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights,' which would require landlords to disclose their properties' rental price history to prospective tenants.
Ottawa
-
1 person found with gunshot wound in Meadowlands area
Ottawa police are investigating a shooting in the Meadowlands area.
-
Barrhaven residents hope new promised interchange can ease traffic woes
Barrhaven residents are relieved that the provincial government is promising to fund a new highway interchange at the 416 and Barnsdale Road.
-
Ottawa Public Library to provide free solar eclipse glasses for residents
The Ottawa Public Library will be providing free solar eclipse glasses to residents in anticipation of a partial solar eclipse on April 8.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay restaurant rallying community support for fire victims
North Bay’s downtown community is still reeling after Tuesday’s fire that destroyed a building on Main Street East and what's left of the six apartment units and two vibrant businesses is now a pile of rubble.
-
Timmins clerk stabbed in violent robbery, woman arrested
A 30-year-old Timmins woman is charged in a “violent robbery” that escalated into the stabbing of a convenience store clerk in the city’s north end, police say.
-
Families shocked after Niagara Falls hotel cancels bookings made year in advance of solar eclipse
After having the foresight to book their Niagara Falls hotel rooms more than a year in advance, several families planning to take in the solar eclipse next month were shocked to find out their reservations had been cancelled.
Kitchener
-
Evicted family given access to home, contemplating legal action
A Cambridge, Ont. family, evicted from their rental home after the landlord allegedly lost possession of the property, gives us an update on their living situation.
-
Three die of suspected drug poisonings in one week in Waterloo Region
The Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy (WRIDS) says from March 19 to March 26, three people have died of suspected drug poisonings.
-
ARCH Guelph set to close after 35 years of healthcare and supportive services
A staple in Guelph’s community health services sector expects to close its doors at the end of this month.
London
-
'I noticed a car was coming at us really fast': Crash victim testifies about the night 8-year-old girl was run over and killed
A teenager who was injured by a speeding vehicle that killed a young Girl Guide testified at the trial of an elderly woman charged in connection with the collision on Wednesday.
-
Middlesex County is getting two new elementary schools. Here’s where they will be located
Nearly 1,000 new student spaces are coming to southwestern Ontario with the construction of two new elementary schools, the province announced on Wednesday.
-
'Pointing of a firearm' charge laid after disturbance in London
Around 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the area of Chester Street and High street to find a man had ben shot by another man and a firearm was pointed at a woman.
Windsor
-
Superior Court rules against landlords who appealed Windsor’s residential rental licensing bylaw
The Ontario Superior Court has ruled against a group of landlords who challenged the City of Windsor’s Residential Rental Licensing Bylaw and the city confirms enforcement of the program will once again resume.
-
'We’re committed to finding him': Kingsville family desperate for answers about missing man
Adam Payne, 38, has not been seen since August 2023 in the area of Cedar Creek.
-
'They don’t listen to us': Looming Loblaws boycott aims to bring food prices down
As high food prices continue to pack a punch in people’s wallets, there is a call to boycott Loblaws owned stores for the entire month of May.
Barrie
-
Royal Canadian Air Force jets soar into Collingwood airport
It's a scene reminiscent of Tom Cruise's film Top Gun, as several Royal Canadian Air Force jets soared through the sky and landed at the Collingwood airport, but it's not for a sequel; instead, the CT-155 Hawk aircraft are being retired.
-
Crane operator charged in deadly workplace accident
The case against a crane operator facing criminal charges after a workplace accident claimed the life of a construction worker in Barrie three years ago remains before the courts.
-
Barrie video game store targeted by thieves again despite surveillance measures
Police are investigating a break-in at a video game store in Barrie's south end that has been targeted by thieves multiple times despite surveillance cameras keeping watch.
Winnipeg
-
University of Winnipeg hoping to have some services restored next week following cyber attack
It's believed no personal information was leaked after the University of Winnipeg was hit by a cyber attack on the weekend, however, the school is still working to get all services back up and running.
-
3 beloved Winnipeg Beach businesses hit the real estate market
Three large pieces of Winnipeg Beach commercial real estate have hit the market ahead of the busy tourist season.
-
Cross Lake RCMP lays second-degree murder charge
A man from Pimicikamak Cree Nation has been charged with second-degree murder.
Atlantic
-
Slow moving weather front brings days of rain to the Maritimes
Environment Canada is warning of a “prolonged rainfall event” in the forecast this week, issuing special weather statements in Nova Scotia and rainfall warnings in New Brunswick.
-
'Things are going to change.' RCMP report on response to mass shooting inquiry
The RCMP released today a strategy that they say will ensure 'meaningful change' results from their response to the public inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives.
-
New Glasgow man wanted on provincewide arrest warrant: N.S. RCMP
Pictou County District RCMP says a provincewide arrest warrant has been issued for a 42-year-old New Glasgow, N.S., man.
N.L.
-
A tiny critter who could: Elusive Newfoundland Marten makes improbable comeback
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.
-
With help from Pitbull, Newfoundland cabbie shows spoons aren't just for folk music
Harold Butler opened a kitchen drawer one night and found the instrument that would one day land him on national television.
-
N.L. fishermen declare victory, head home after protests in St. John's
Fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador are declaring victory in their negotiations with the provincial government, and are heading home after a recent protest that brought out riot police in St. John's.
Edmonton
-
Warrants issued for 1 in violent LRT assault, police still trying to identify 3 other suspects
Police are looking for several people after a violent assault at an LRT station last month.
-
No charges to be laid against Mounties who mistook Alta. teen with autism for drug user during arrest
Despite Alberta's police watchdog concluding charges could be laid against Mounties who arrested a teen with autism under the belief he was a drug user, no charges will be laid.
-
Pickup believed to be involved in drive-by shooting found burned
Police say a pickup, believed to be the same one involved in a drive-by shooting over the weekend, was found burned on Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Southeast Calgary crash sends driver to hospital
One man was sent to hospital on Wednesday after a crash in southeast Calgary.
-
Danielle Smith, Conservative premiers continue to spar with Ottawa over carbon tax
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is among a group of Conservative provincial leaders continuing to push back against the federal carbon tax hike as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accuses them of "not telling the truth.”
-
Calgary Comics and Entertainment Expo around corner, still adding to guest list
The Calgary Comics and Entertainment Expo is just a month away, set to take over Stampede Park April 25 through 28.
Regina
-
Sask. health care worker battling cancer sounds alarm on working conditions for frontline staff
A Saskatchewan healthcare social worker battling breast cancer shared her experiences navigating the health system – while also voicing concern over the culture and working conditions in the sector.
-
'Honour to be a part of': Sask. Patient Transfer Services helping families create positive memories
Being in palliative care is an experience that often fosters stress and anxiety for patients and their loved ones. One business, however, is working to help families create some positive memories during a difficult time.
-
Regina's Cathedral neighbourhood could soon have a reduced speed limit
A mandatory 30 kilometre per hour (km/h) speed limit could soon be implemented in Regina’s Cathedral neighbourhood as part of a plan to reduce motor vehicle collisions, according to the city.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man's lawsuit is thrown out after he misses a call from court
A Saskatoon man's lawsuit against his travel agent was dismissed because he missed a call from the courthouse.
-
Blind Sask. curlers say WestJet left them in the lurch after flight cancellation
A blind Saskatoon man is speaking out about a lack of accessibility services offered to him and a group of blind curlers by West Jet while at the Saskatoon airport.
-
Sask. health care worker battling cancer sounds alarm on working conditions for frontline staff
A Saskatchewan healthcare social worker battling breast cancer shared her experiences navigating the health system – while also voicing concern over the culture and working conditions in the sector.
Vancouver
-
B.C. files unexplained wealth order against Quadriga cryptocurrency co-founder
The British Columbia government has filed an unexplained wealth order in an effort to seize a quarter-million dollars in cash, as well as 45 gold bars and luxury jewelry from the operator of a fraudulent cryptocurrency exchange company.
-
B.C. teacher suspended for allowing 'extremely inappropriate' behaviour among students
A B.C. teacher who condoned "extremely inappropriate" behaviour among students on school grounds has been suspended.
-
Man found dead near B.C. trail after RCMP 'unable to locate anyone,' watchdog says
B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a man's body on Vancouver Island this week – one day after RCMP officers were asked to search for him at the same location.
Vancouver Island
-
Man found dead near B.C. trail after RCMP 'unable to locate anyone,' watchdog says
B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a man's body on Vancouver Island this week – one day after RCMP officers were asked to search for him at the same location.
-
Environment Canada issues wind warning for Victoria, air quality statement for northern B.C.
Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Greater Victoria and the southern Gulf Islands as southeasterly gusts are expected to reach 90 km/h at times.
-
B.C. police watchdog investigating after man seriously injured in Victoria police vehicle
British Columbia's police oversight agency has opened an investigation after a man suffered a serious injury following his arrest by Victoria police last year.