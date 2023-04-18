Toronto received nearly 10K amplified sound noise complaints in 2022
Toronto received nearly 10,000 complaints about amplified sound last year, including reports of noise at bars, nightclubs and concert venues.
The city is currently reviewing Toronto’s nightlife scene in an effort to modernize licensing and zoning for bars, restaurants and entertainment venues.
The goal, officials have said, is to update definitions and rules for these establishments, while also promoting “culturally vibrant activities” across the city and not just in the downtown core.
However, some residents have complained that the noise from these venues, particularly nightclubs or restaurants that transform into dance floors in the late hours of the night, is unbearable.
“You live on King Street you expect it to be noisy, but not nightclub noisy,” said Dawn Bourque, who has lived in downtown Toronto for 18 years.
“You can pass for a restaurant when you aren’t actually a restaurant. That’s problem number one. The second one is allowing these nightclubs or restaurants to be in residential buildings on the main floor. It makes it next to impossible for people living on the second and third floors to get any sleep.”
According to data provided by the city, there were 9,890 complaints about amplified sound in 2022. Amplified sound is defined by the city as any noise that resonates from an electronic device incorporating a loudspeaker or mechanical transducer.
Compared to previous years, there were 9,822 complaints in 2021 and 6,821 in 2020.
The number of complaints for amplified sound exceeds the number of complaints for construction noise in a city that is always building.
Data provided by the City of Toronto about noise complaints received by officials.
In 2023 so far, the city has received 1,488 complaints about amplified sound.
Earlier this month, CTV News Toronto spoke with other King Street West residents who hoped to say their piece at the city’s public consultations. They reported music blaring until 3 a.m. from nearby nightclubs that were licensed as eating establishments, with bass reverberating through their walls.
"For me, mostly, it was the noise. It was the bass music that was either keeping me up or waking me up, to the point where I was always expecting it to come so it was causing a lot of anxiety,” one resident Sabrina, who only wanted to be identified by her first name, said.
Another resident, identified only as Nancy, said she turns on noise machines in every room to try and drown out the sound.
"I put in noise canceling curtains but they don't work,” she said. "There's so much anxiety because I'm always aware of it."
Sabrina and Nancy hoped to pitch an increase in licensing options, including a tiered approach to entertainment venues based on neighbourhood needs that would allow pubs or bars in residential areas.
"I'm not against a ... bar opening up across the street," Sabrina noted. "But the noise level for that type of place needs to be lower than what a noise level is for a nightclub."
Other suggestions included a modernization of decibel level readings of ambient noise, streamlining approach to complaints related to Toronto’s nightlife and an 11 p.m. cut-off for noise near residential areas.
The Queen Street Business Improvement Area (BIA) suggested dividing zooning into two time groups. The first would be allowed to open between 6 p.m. and midnight, which would encourage some retailers to stay open and use their space for art and music.
The second group would be midnight to 6 a.m. and be reserved for nightclubs. However, the manager of the BIA noted the city would need to invest in additional resources for security.
In person and virtual consultations on the city’s night economy concluded Thursday, however an online survey will be available for residents to fill out until April 21.
The city has said it will present its findings from the public consultations in the fall.
A previous version of this story stated that the nearly 10,000 Toronto amplified sound noise complaints received in 2022 stemmed from entertainment venues. However, the City of Toronto said the data is city-wide and not specific to bars, nightclubs or entertainment venues.
