Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri has tested positive for COVID-19 following an in-person event on Sunday.

In a statement, Ujiri said the event was organized “ in compliance with all current public health guidance” and that everyone who attended had to show proof of vaccination. Masks were worn when guests were not eating or drinking.

“Unfortunately, after the gala, we learned of positive COVID-19 tests among our guests, and even though I am fully vaccinated and have received a booster shot, I also subsequently tested positive,” he said the statement issued Thursday night.

“I am now at home, observing the safety protocols by self-isolating for 10 days, monitoring for symptoms and undergoing testing, and I encourage everyone who attended the game to please do the same. We don’t want to live in fear of this virus but COVID is a persistent enemy.”

On Sunday Ujiri attended the first Giants of Africa event since 2019. Giants of Africa is a non-profit youth basketball organization founded by Ujiri and on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5, hosted Toronto-based events to celebrate the centenary of Nelson Mandela.

According to the organization’s Instagram page, the Toronto Raptors were in attendance.

On Thursday, the team cancelled its practice due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

“The decision was made out of an abundance of caution, and further updates will be provided when necessary,” the team said.

It is not clear how many people attended the event or how many guests tested positive for COVD-19.