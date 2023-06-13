Toronto Raptors name Darko Rajakovic as 10th head coach in franchise history

The Toronto Raptors have named Darko Rajakovic as the 10th head coach in the NBA team's history.

The 44-year-old Serb has been coaching since 1996 and was the top assistant in Memphis last season.

The Raptors were the last NBA team to have a vacancy at head coach before hiring Rajakovic.

"To join and to lead an elite organization like the Raptors is what I have been working for my entire professional life," Rajakovic said in a release. "This is an amazing opportunity, to join a franchise with a supportive ownership group, fantastic front office and fanbase, and elite players."

Rajakovic replaces Nick Nurse, who was fired on April 21.

"We're entering a new era -- one where we are embracing new ideas, a new attitude, and now a new head coach -- but our goals remain the same. A championship. Winning," Raptors vice-chairman and president Masai Ujiri said in a release.

Welcome to the North, Head Coach Darko Rajaković#WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/yIOJmObK17 — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) June 13, 2023

"Darko shares those goals, and our belief in culture, professionalism, and hard work. His commitment to both learning and teaching our game is elite, and we are all very excited to welcome him to the Raptors family."

Nurse was with the organization for 10 years, including five as head coach.

The Raptors won their only NBA championship under his watch in 2019 but were a disappointing 41-41 this season and were eliminated in the play-in tournament.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2023.