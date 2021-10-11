TORONTO -- Toronto Public Health (TPH) has dismissed all students from a high school in Etobicoke where there is currently a COVID-19 outbreak.

In a news release issued Monday evening, the health unit said it took the decision to dismiss all students from in-person learning and activities at Silverthorn Collegiate Institute following “a careful and detailed investigation, newly reported cases over the weekend, and potential exposures at multi-grade events.”

All students who attend the school, located at Burnampthorpe and Mill roads, will be moving to remote learning starting Tuesday, the Toronto District School Board said.

TPH said it is making the move in order to protect students, staff and the school administration.

“TPH continues to investigate this COVID-19 outbreak, including following-up with close contacts, providing guidance, and recommending whole-school testing,” the health unit said in its release. “TPH is also encouraging vaccination for the entire school community including family members of students, if they have not already been fully vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.”

TPH did not say exactly how many cases are currently associated with the outbreak at Silverthorn C.I.

As of Friday, there were three confirmed student cases of COVID-19 at the school, according to provincial data. However those data have not been updated since Friday because of the Thanksgiving Holiday. An outbreak is considered to be two or more lab-confirmed cases linked within a setting within 14 days.

“This means that there is at least one case that could have reasonably acquired their infection in school, which includes transportation, extracurricular activities and before and after school care,” TPH said.

As of October 8, there were 21 active school outbreaks and 30 active investigations in 122 school settings in Toronto. The health unit said finding COVID-19 in school settings “is not unexpected, given that the virus continues to circulate in Toronto and how transmissible Delta variant is.”

“TPH continues to closely monitor all COVID-19 activity in schools and take action as needed to protect students and staff,” the health unit said.

The Ford government has repeatedly insisted that schools are safe and that the best way to protect them is to reduce COVID-19 transmission in the community.

Bending to mounting pressure recently however, the government did say that it would deploy rapid tests to schools in areas that have seen abnormally high levels of COVID-19 transmission.