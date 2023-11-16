Toronto private school teacher charged for allegedly sexually assaulting student

A teacher at a Toronto private school has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting an 18-year-old female student last July.

Toronto police said they attended the TAEI International Institute, located in the area of Church and Carlton streets, on Oct. 31 and learned about the alleged incident.

As a result of their investigation, 48-year-old Hossein Alizadeh of Toronto was arrested on Nov. 2.

He has been charged with sexual assault and is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court in January.

Police said Alizadeh was a teacher at the high school between 2018 and 2023, and they believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.