Toronto police union seeks to make public corrections, parole files of 3 notorious killers
A federal appeal that could result in the incarceration records and parole hearing audio for convicted murderers Paul Bernardo, Craig Munro, and Clinton Gayle being made public is now underway.
The two-day hearing began Monday at 9:30 a.m. at the Federal Court of Appeal.
The Toronto Police Association (TPA), on behalf of the families of Kristen French, Leslie Mahaffy, and Consts. Michael Sweet and Todd Baylis, is behind the appeal.
Back in August 2021, the Honourable Justice Glennys McVeigh ruled that the corrections and parole files of the aforementioned offenders be kept secret as Bernardo, Munro, and Gayle did not consent to their release.
Among other things, McVeigh also refuted the families’ claims that they had a constitutional right to that information as parole board hearings are not court proceedings.
In the end, she ordered the French, Mahaffy, Sweet, and Baylis families to pay the government $4,000.
The TPA, which represents roughly 8,000 police and civilian members of the Toronto Police Service, said McVeigh disagreed with their position and rejected their alternative argument that the “public interest outweighed the purported privacy interests of offenders convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.”
“(She) also rejected our argument that the open court/open justice principle guaranteed by s. 2(b) of the Charter applied to parole hearings,” the union said in a Jan. 23 release.
“For many years, the Association has taken a formal position at the parole hearings of each of these offenders, including the submission of a complete Victim Impact brief,” said TPA President Jon Reid.
“The incarceration records of the offenders are key to our continued efforts to protect the public by keeping these dangerous men behind bars and limit the suffering for the family, friends, and colleagues of the victims.”
Prior to going to court, the TPA said it unsuccessfully tried to access to the incarceration records used by these offenders at their parole hearings and the audio recordings of those hearings through an Access to Information Act request to Correctional Services Canada and the Parole Board of Canada.
That request was denied, TPA said, on the grounds that making this information public infringed on the privacy rights of the offenders.
Gayle, who is now 53 years old, is currently serving a life sentence for the June 1994 murder of Constable Todd Baylis and the attempted murder of Staff Sergeant Mike Leone.
Munro, who is now in his 70s, was convicted of the March 1980 murder of Constable Michael Sweet and is also serving a life sentence.
Fifty-eight-year-old Bernardo is also currently serving life in prison for the June 1991 sexual assault and murder of then 14-year-old Leslie Mahaffy as well as the sexual assault and murder of then 15-year-old Kristen French, whose body was found on April 30, 1992.
Speaking with CP24 on Monday afternoon, criminal defense lawyer Joseph Neuberger said he believes the TPA and the victims’ families want to have access to the offenders’ psychological and psychiatric records and assessments so that they can better inform themselves when it comes to the submissions they want to make at a parole hearing.
However, he said this is not the role of the police or the victims’ family.
“We have to remember that at a parole hearing, the police associations and the victim's families have a very defined role and it's not to expand, to make submissions based upon risk assessment and other issues that would be derived from these records,” Neuberger noted.
“So I agree with the initial decision and I don't think the appeal itself will be successful, but I understand why there are applications.”
Neuberger went on to say that carving out an exception for these “highly protected” records to be made public, would essentially “rob individuals of their privacy rights” by setting “precedent for disclosing the records of other inmates or offenders that may pose less risk.”
He also noted that the parole board’s job is to evaluate offenders’ risk and act accordingly.
“And we have to remember that the parole hearings, they don't lose sight of the risk because the parole hearing is informed by the assessments that are done in the jail. And for example, Mr. Munro has been in jail for some 42 years and Mr. Gayle has been in jail for some 27 years appropriately and again, given their risk profile, they will remain in jail for a long period of time, if not the rest of their lives,” he said.
“So although the police may find this to be of importance and the families overall, the parole board is very well informed from the jails and all the experts when a parole hearing happens.”
In the end, Neuberger said it is unlikely that these three offenders will ever be released from jail.
“All of these offenders are particularly notorious with high-risk profiles where none of them are likely to get a release. Certainly Mr. Bernardo is not an individual who will ever be released from prison. And I suspect the other offenders as well will remain there for their natural lives so it is not a safety risk,” he said.
“I think it's a precedent that should not be created.”
If this appeal is rejected by the federal court, the TPA can apply to have the matter heard by the Supreme Court of Canada.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
After sex assault acquittal, military clears Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin of misconduct
The Canadian military has concluded on the balance of probabilities that Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin 'did not engage in sexual misconduct' after the senior military officer was acquitted of sexual assault late last year.
'Nothing to announce today': Trudeau on whether Canada will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
As Poland readies to provide Ukraine with German-made battle tanks amid signals Germany wouldn't stand in the way, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canadian government has 'nothing to announce' at this time.
Subcontracting ArriveCan development 'seems highly illogical and inefficient:' Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has asked Canada's top public servant to look into the government's procurement process over what he says seems a 'highly illogical and inefficient' contract to develop the ArriveCan app.
Matt Johnson's 'BlackBerry' to premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival
A Canadian film about the immense popularity and eventual combustion of the BlackBerry smartphone will have its world premiere in Berlin next month.
Alberta government says no evidence of emails to prosecutors
The Alberta government says it could not find any emails to substantiate allegations that one of Premier Danielle Smith's staffers wrote to Crown prosecutors to try to influence how they handled cases tied to the blockade at the Coutts border crossing.
'Self-appointed spiritual leader' charged with sexual assault: Edmonton police
Edmonton police say a "self-appointed spiritual leader" has been charged with sexual assault, and investigators believe there may be additional victims.
Pre-emptively using notwithstanding clause 'not the right thing to do:' Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says provinces should not be pre-emptively using the notwithstanding clause, because it means 'suspending fundamental rights and freedoms.'
Why one of Canada's most popular national parks is clamping down on tourism traffic
As scores of tourists overcrowd one of Canada's most popular national parks, Parks Canada is setting new rules to preserve the site's environmental gems while still allowing visitors.
U.S. proposes once-a-year COVID-19 shots for most Americans
U.S. health officials want to make COVID-19 vaccinations more like the annual flu shot, proposing a simplified approach for future vaccination efforts, allowing most to get a once-a-year shot.
Montreal
-
Montreal man found guilty of wilfully promoting hatred against Jews
A Quebec court judge Monday found a 36-year-old man Montreal man guilty of wilfully promoting hatred against Jews.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heavy snowstorms set to hit Quebec. Here's what to expect
Another winter storm is headed for Southwestern Quebec this week. Environment and Climate Change Canada has already issued special weather statements warning of heavy snow and strong winds from Windsor to eastern regions of Quebec.
-
Pre-emptively using notwithstanding clause 'not the right thing to do:' Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says provinces should not be pre-emptively using the notwithstanding clause, because it means 'suspending fundamental rights and freedoms.'
London
-
A fresh start: Ukrainian refugees open café in Strathroy
One year ago, Mykola Biloval and his wife Iryna could have never imagined a life in Strathroy, Ont. Yet today, they call the southwestern Ontario community their adopted home after fleeing war-torn Ukraine.
-
Significant snowfall expected in London, Ont. this Wednesday
A special weather statement is in effect for London-Middlesex and surrounding areas. According to Environment Canada, a Texas low is expected to bring snow to southern Ontario late Wednesday into Thursday.
-
Water main break to impact section of Oxford Street East until Thursday
A heads up for drivers this week as a water main break on Oxford Street East in London, Ont. will cause lane restrictions until Thursday, according to the city.
Kitchener
-
Teen dies in Brant County crash, OPP investigating
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal early-morning crash in Brant County.
-
Significant snowfall on the way to Waterloo-Wellington
Much like the rest of southern Ontario, Waterloo region and southern Wellington County can expect plenty of snow during the middle of the week.
-
2 people sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Kitchener
Two people have been sent to hospital with minor injuries after a crash in Kitchener involving five vehicles around Highway 7/8 and King Street, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury police investigating an armed attack on New Sudbury trail
Sudbury police are asking the public to avoid the area around Grandview Park in New Sudbury on Monday afternoon as they track an assault suspect.
-
Rescue operations underway after snowmobilers fall through ice
Rescue crews in Six Mile Lake are searching for a missing snowmobiler after two snowmobiles fell through the ice Sunday morning.
-
Accused impaired driver crashes with toddler in the vehicle on Hwy. 17
A 31-year-old Sudbury resident accused of impaired driving is facing several charges following a single vehicle crash on Highway 17 Saturday.
Ottawa
-
Stopped Ottawa LRT train causes delays
A stopped LRT train caused delays for commuters on the Confederation Line on Monday.
-
LIVE AT 3:20 P.M.
LIVE AT 3:20 P.M. | Police increasing presence in downtown Ottawa ahead of 'Freedom Convoy' anniversary
The Ottawa Police Services Board will receive an update on police preparations for a possible 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' this afternoon, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
-
Subcontracting ArriveCan development 'seems highly illogical and inefficient:' Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has asked Canada's top public servant to look into the government's procurement process over what he says seems a 'highly illogical and inefficient' contract to develop the ArriveCan app.
Windsor
-
A vaccine for bees? ‘It’s looking promising’: Essex County beekeeper
The world’s first vaccine against American foulbrood has been approved for use by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
-
'Undetermined' fire in Windsor Sunday evening
No injuries are reported after a fire in the 800 block of Ouellette Ave. near Elliott Street on Sunday evening. Crews were called to the scene around 6 p.m. and were asking people to stay clear of the area.
-
Innovative technology agreement announced at Windsor Regional Hospital
Windsor Regional Hospital and GE HealthCare announced a 15-year Managed Equipment Service (MES) agreement to deliver innovative technology solutions and services.
Barrie
-
Man suffers critical injuries in workplace accident in Oro-Medonte
One person has been seriously injured on a worksite near Orillia.
-
Serious tractor-trailer crash on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte
Police closed a section of Highway 11 north of Line 14 in Oro-Medonte shortly after 6:30 Monday morning for a serious collision involving a tractor-trailer.
-
Young driver nabbed speeding 197km/h in Innisfil
A young driver won't be getting behind the wheel for the next month after being accused of speeding more than double the posted limit in Innisfil.
Atlantic
-
Messy weather closes schools across the Maritimes; rain and snowfall warnings in effect
Another messy mix of weather closed schools across the Maritimes Monday, and weather warnings are in effect in all three provinces.
-
Woman, three children rushed to hospital after Moncton house fire
A mother and her three children were taken to hospital Monday morning after a fire at a home in downtown Moncton, N.B.
-
Community rallies behind bid to preserve home of Nova Scotia's first Black doctor
Prominent members of Nova Scotia's Black community are supporting a bid to protect the Halifax home and clinic of the late Clement Ligoure, the province's first Black doctor and an unsung hero of the 1917 Halifax Explosion.
Calgary
-
AHS postpones elective surgeries amid Alberta-wide network outage
Alberta Health Services is postponing some elective surgeries as a province-wide network outage continues to impact some services.
-
Baby rescued from Lethbridge, Alta., home remains in hospital
Lethbridge police say a six-week-old baby girl who was found in critical condition inside a north-end home last week remains in hospital in Calgary.
-
Province to reduce surgical wait times in Calgary through chartered facilities
The province say thousands of Albertans will have greater access to publicly-funded orthopedic surgeries through the use of chartered surgical facilities in Calgary.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier hints at financial aid, budget consultations float more tax cuts
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson is hinting at more financial aid in the coming days to help people deal with inflation.
-
Millennium Library reopens with new security features
After being closed for more than a month, the Millennium Library in Downtown Winnipeg has reopened for all services with changes in place to address patron safety.
-
Is Manitoba experiencing an Ozempic shortage?
Manitobans who are worried that the Ozempic shortage impacting the United States will reach the province have nothing to worry about, at least for right now, according to experts.
Vancouver
-
Alleged soup-thrower back in jail, facing multiple charges: VPD
A 27-year-old man who’s accused of assaulting a senior store clerk in Vancouver earlier this month is back in custody, according to police.
-
Message in a bottle found in B.C. inspires international friendship
While it's not unusual for Lisa Amorim to spot wildlife while paddling her kayak, seeing a bottle bobbing about beside her is.
-
5 injured in 2 weekend shootings in Abbotsford, police don't believe they're linked
Abbotsford police are investigating two shootings that took place less than a day apart over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
'Self-appointed spiritual leader' charged with sexual assault: Edmonton police
Edmonton police say a "self-appointed spiritual leader" has been charged with sexual assault, and investigators believe there may be additional victims.
-
Residential parking ban to start at 7 p.m. on Tuesday
A Phase 2 residential parking ban will come into effect in Edmonton on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The city announced last week that crews would begin residential road clearing this week, weather permitting.
-
AHS postpones elective surgeries amid Alberta-wide network outage
Alberta Health Services is postponing some elective surgeries as a province-wide network outage continues to impact some services.