Toronto police to release updated list of most wanted fugitives in Canada

Toronto police and law enforcement partners will be releasing the BOLO program’s updated list of the top 25 most wanted fugitives in Canada at a news conference on Tuesday morning.

In a news release, police said officials will also be discussing “unprecedented rewards” and a new “online incentive” for members of the public who take part in the campaign.

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw is expected to attend Tuesday’s news conference, along with the director of the “be on the lookout” (BOLO) program, Max Langlois. Toronto Crime Stoppers Chair Sean Sportun will also be on hand for Tuesday’s event, which is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. at Toronto police headquarters.

The news conference will be streamed live on ctvnews.ca. 

