TORONTO
Toronto

Toronto police to provide update on auto theft probe dubbed Project Warden

Toronto Police lettering is shown on the side of a police vehicle in Toronto on August 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan Toronto Police lettering is shown on the side of a police vehicle in Toronto on August 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
Share

Police will be holding a news conference on Wednesday morning to announce the results of an ongoing auto theft investigation in Toronto.

Details of the investigation, dubbed Project Warden, will be provided by Insp. Heather Nichols and Det. Dan Kraehling, of 53 Division.

The news conference will be held at Toronto police headquarters at 10:30 a.m. 

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News