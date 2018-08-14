

The Canadian Press





Toronto police said members of the public can sign books of condolences at the force's headquarters for the families of two officers killed in Fredericton last week.

Spokeswoman Meaghan Gray said the books will be privately delivered to the families of Const. Robb Costello and Const. Sara Burns when a group of Toronto officers attend their funerals on Saturday.

"We know that it's important to come together at this time and having the book of condolences is just one way for us as a service to show that our thoughts and prayers are with those families and that police service," Gray said.

Costello was a 20-year veteran of the force, while Burns had been on the job for two years. The officers were among four people killed in a shooting in Fredericton on Friday.

Investigators have said the officers were shot while responding to reports of gunfire at an apartment complex.

Two civilians, Bobbie Lee Wright and Donnie Robichaud, were also killed.

The accused gunman, 48-year-old Matthew Vincent Raymond, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

"We get a lot of feedback from the public when an incident like this happens, even though it didn't happen to the Toronto Police Service, we tend to get lots of messages from the public around this time," Gray said.

"They're offering their support to the policing family in general, so we like to make that opportunity available to the public."

Gray said condolence books were set up at Toronto police headquarters on Tuesday morning and will be available to sign until Thursday.