OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his heart goes out to everyone affected by the "awful" news coming out of Fredericton.

Trudeau, who will be in Toronto later today at an event to honour the two victims of a shooting in that city last month, says the government is following the situation in New Brunswick closely.

Canadians are waking up to the news that two Fredericton police officers are among four people killed in a shooting in a residential neighbourhood in Fredericton.

Police had cordoned off a neighbourhood in the city early this morning after multiple shots were fired, and now say one person is now in custody and that there is no longer any threat to the public.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says all Canadians stand with the two officers who were killed and that he is deeply concerned about what happened.

Goodale says Fredericton police are handling the incident with assistance from the RCMP.