Toronto police seeking suspect after woman sexually assaulted and robbed downtown

Toronto Police have released a suspect photo in connection with the alleged sexual assault and robbery of a woman in the downtown core last week.

Police were called to the area of Blue Jays Way and Navy Wharf Court at around 9 p.m. on Oct. 6.

According to investigators, a man physically assaulted a woman, sexually assaulted her, and then robbed her before fleeing the area.

Police identified a suspect in connection with the case Monday night and released a suspect photo.

They said that 45-year-old Kamran Dowlatkhah of Toronto is wanted for three counts of assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, sexual assault, and robbery.

He was last seen wearing a Toronto Raptors baseball hat, a blue jacket, blue jeans, dark coloured pants and black and white shoes. He was carrying a green camouflage backpack.

Investigators said they believe he has a handgun and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who spots him is being advised to call 911 rather than approach him.