TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto police searching for suspect who photographed female students showering at University of Toronto

    Toronto police
    Share

    Toronto police are searching for a suspect who took photos of female students showering in a University of Toronto residence earlier this year.

    The incident took place in an all-female washroom in the University of Toronto Wilson Hall Residence at Spadina Avenue and Willcocks Street between January and March.

    Police say that while the female students were changing and showering, they noticed a cell phone being held over the shower curtain, appearing to take pictures of them.

    The suspect then fled in an unknown direction, police say.

    No suspect description has been provided but police are asking the public to remain vigilant, and report any suspicious activity.

    Police believe there may be more victims.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Why do I wake up at 3 a.m. every night?

    Now wide awake from a once peaceful slumber, you roll over to check the clock and find it’s 3 a.m. That’s the same time you woke up last night. And the night before. What's going on?

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    • Pride crosswalk damaged, police looking for suspect

      Oxford County OPP are investigating in the town of Blandford-Blenheim after a vehicle was seen leaving tread marks on a pride cross walk. According to police, the incident happened on Sunday at around 6:30 p.m.

    • Stratford police on the lookout for lead-foot driver

      Stratford police are searching for a speeding driver who was clocked driving nearly 190 km/h. Police initially spotted the driver of a white Subaru sedan going around 125 km/h on Perth South Line 20 on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News