Toronto police searching for sexual assault suspect who allegedly removed ankle monitor
A 29-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a woman he followed into a public washroom at a North York library had allegedly removed the ankle monitor he was required to wear when he was released from custody.
Toronto police are now looking for Arnold Edzodzomo, who is wanted for two counts of failing to comply with a release order.
He allegedly removed the device on Wednesday evening in the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Allen Road.
Edzodzomo was initially arrested last month in connection with two separate cases.
In the first one, he allegedly approached and followed a woman on the walking trails at Earl Bales Public Park on multiple occasions between April 28 and May 9.
Edzodzomo allegedly also waited for the victim outside a public washroom before continuing to follow and run after her several times.
Police said the two were not known to each other.
The other incident happened on June 12 in the Lawrence Avenue West and Bathurst Street area.
Edzodzomo allegedly followed a woman into a public washroom at the Barbara Frum Public Library and sexually assaulted her.
Police said a staff member was able to help the victim and take her to a place of safety. Meanwhile, Edzodzomo fled but was later apprehended later that day.
He was charged with criminal harassment and sexual assault.
Police said Edzodzomo was released from custody with conditions to wear an ankle monitor.
He is described as having a thin build and short black hair and is known to frequent Ear Bales Park, Barbara Frum Library, the Bathurst and Lawrence and Yonge and Sheppard areas.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.
