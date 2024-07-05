LCBO reopening five stores next week for bar and restaurant owners amid strike

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) says it is reopening five retail locations for one day next week to allow bar and restaurant owners to buy alcohol amid a strike by thousands of its employees.

On Friday, the Crown corporation informed its wholesale customers that it will open five LCBO retail stores in unspecified key locations on July 10 to facilitate licensee in-store shopping by appointment.

"We appreciate the unique needs of bars and restaurants that may not have been able to stock up in advance or place larger orders," the LCBO said in a statement.

The Crown corporation added that there is also an option to ship smaller orders to licensees free of charge. The LCBO noted that wholesale customers can use a separate online ordering system.

"We have a contingency plan in place and the LCBO is continuing to receive and fulfill wholesale orders," the Crown corporation said.

Jasveen Rattan, the director of policy and government relations with Ontario Restaurant Hotel & Motel Association, welcomed LCBO's move to open five stores next week.

"It's really critical for the business operations of restaurants, hotels, and bars that operate. And we've provided our concerns, and they have listened," Rattan said in an interview with CP24 on Friday afternoon.

"We're happy to hear that there are contingency plans in place. However, we'll see what happens as they unfold. I mean, the reality is that business isn't gonna be as normal. Everything is going to be changed, and operators are gonna have to adjust during this period of time."

All LCBO stores are closed for two weeks after more than 9,000 employees represented by the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) walked off the job on Friday for the first time.

The union has said that the main point of contention at the bargaining table is the Ford government's expansion of alcohol sales to grocery stores and convenience stores, especially increased access to ready-to-drink cocktails.

OPSEU is worried that the expansion could threaten the future of the LCBO and lead to job losses.

Meanwhile, the government said it was "more committed than ever" to expand alcohol access to more stores later this summer.

The LCBO said it was disappointed that the union initiated a strike. On Thursday, before the strike deadline, the Crown corporation released details of its most recent offer, which it said met some of the union's demands, including wage increases and more full-time jobs.

"We remain hopeful that we can quickly reach an agreement that is fair to our employees, while enabling the LCBO's continued success in a changing marketplace," the Crown corporation said.

If a deal hasn't been reached by July 19, the LCBO said it will just reopen 32 stores for in-store shopping, operating three days a week with limited hours.