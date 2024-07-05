TORONTO
Man walks into hospital with life-threatening stab wound: Toronto police

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Toronto police are investigating after a man who had been stabbed walked into a hospital Friday evening.

Police were called to the area of Spadina Avenue and Bathurst Street at 10:18 p.m. for a stabbing.

Officers arrived to learn that a man had shown up at a hospital with a stab wound.

Police said the victim’s injuries were life-threatening.

They later discovered that the stabbing occurred near Spadina Avenue and Fort York Boulevard.

Police have released a limited description of the suspect, a 35-year-old man who is five feet six inches tall and was wearing all black clothing.

