Ontario drops plan to introduce deposit-return system for non-alcoholic beverages

The Ontario government says it no longer plan to introduce a new bottle deposit-return system for non-alcoholic beverages due to “significant costs” it would add for small business and families.

Amanda Brodhagen, the director of communications for Ontario Environment Minister Andrea Khanjin, said the decision was made after an “extensive consultation” with stakeholders.

“Should producers and retailers wish to work collaboratively to implement a system that is both cost effective and increases recycling rates, we would welcome that, however we cannot support increased costs at a time when cost of living is so high,” Brodhagen said in an email to CP24 Friday evening.

Last year, the government invited stakeholders, including environmental organizations, consumer advocacy groups and recycling industry experts, to participate in a six-month working group to review how a new deposit-return system could work.

The program would have seen consumers being charged a recycling fee when purchasing a beverage, but if they brought back the cans or bottles, that money would be returned.

Ontario already runs a similar program facilitated by The Beer Store for alcoholic beverages. In 2021, nearly 80 per cent of packaging and containers sold at the Beer Store was returned and recycled or refilled through a similar program.

Advocates have long called for a deposit-return system, arguing that it will be more successful at keeping beverage containers out of landfills.

Ontario has aimed to recover 80 per cent of all beverage containers by 2030, and advocates said that the province won’t reach this goal if they do not implement programs like a new deposit-return system.

Last year, the government halted its “Recycle Everywhere” program, which would have imposed recycling fees on companies of non-alcoholic beverages, while it was exploring the creation of a deposit return system.

Deposit-return programs for non-alcoholic beverages already exist in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Quebec and British Columbia.

With files from Katherine DeClerq