Toronto police searching for 4 suspects wanted in attempted ATM cash robbery

Toronto police are searching for four male suspects who are wanted in connection with a break-and-enter investigation in the city’s downtown core.

Police said that on Sept. 3, at 7:10 p.m., officers responded to call for a commercial alarm in the area of Yonge and Queen streets.

Investigators allege that four men were lingering in the area of the automated teller machines (ATM).

They said that two of the four men gained access to the rear of the ATMs, while the two other men waited outside of the room.

One of the men also took photos while in the ATM room, police allege.

The four men then fled the scene together on foot in an unknown direction without obtaining any cash.

The first suspect is described as a male with dark hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, a dark long-sleeve shirt, dark shorts, and dark shoes.

The second suspect is a male with dark short hair and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a white tie-dye t-shirt with graphics on it, dark grey pants, and sandals.

The third is described as a male with dark hair and clean shaven with a tattoo on the inside right forearm. He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, a dark short-sleeve shirt, jean shorts, and dark shoes, while the fourth is a male with dark short hair and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a blue short-sleeve button shirt, dark shorts, and light coloured shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.