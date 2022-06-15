Toronto police's race-based data on use of force, strip searches highlighted

Toronto police have released new data which shows that some races were significantly overrepresented in the nearly 1,000 use of force incidents that occurred in 2020.

The data shows racial disparities were present across most offence types and most call types.

Police were more likely to utilize force against Black people, even when they were not perceived to be in possession of any weapons. They were also more likely to utilize the highest level of force available to them, which is the pointing of a firearm.

Here are some of the highlights from the data: