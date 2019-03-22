

CTV News Toronto





One of Toronto police’s deputy chiefs says officers made a disturbing discovery while conducting a search warrant this week – a handgun in a child’s crib.

In a tweet, Deputy Chief James Ramer said the loaded .45 calibre gun was found during a search of a home on March 20.

Ramer tweeted a picture of the gun lying on a pink mattress beside a stuffed teddy bear and clothing.

He said members of Toronto Police’s Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force made the discovery, however it is not known where it was made or why police visited the home.