TORONTO -- Toronto police have released sketches of a deceased man they’re hoping to identify whose remains were found 19 years ago.

On July 26, 2002, the remains of an unidentified man were found in the area of Don River at the Queen Street Bridge, police said

The man is described as 30 to 40 years old, standing at five-foot-five inches tall, weighing 217 pounds, with long, black hair and a slight moustache, according to police.

He was wearing a red t-shirt, a blue “Roots” sweater, brown cargo style pants, a black belt, white socks and black and white running shoes.

He also had some loose change with him when he was located, police said.

The mas has yet to be identified and the cause of death is unknown.

On Wednesday, police released three different artist renditions of the man.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact police at 416-808-7411 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).