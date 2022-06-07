Toronto police release sketch of girl whose remains were found in dumpster

A composite sketch of a girl whose remains were found in a dumpster outside a Rosedale home last month is shown. Police say that the girl is believed to have been four to seven years old at the time of her death. (Toronto Police Service) A composite sketch of a girl whose remains were found in a dumpster outside a Rosedale home last month is shown. Police say that the girl is believed to have been four to seven years old at the time of her death. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Money is top stressor for Canadians amid high inflation, survey says

A new survey has found that Canadians are feeling stressed from soaring inflation, particularly from higher grocery prices. More than two-thirds of Canadians say rising grocery prices are having a direct impact on their finance-related stress; 56 per cent say the same about soaring gas prices.

Eco-conscious homes are 'the future of housing,' experts say

When it comes to Canadian real estate, much of the focus over the last several months has been on attempts to cool red-hot housing markets across the country. But eco-conscious homes are emerging as unique alternatives to most houses currently on the market, experts say.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton