Toronto police release photos of woman believed to have been kidnapped

Toronto police continue to look for a woman who they believe was kidnapped in Scarborough last week, releasing photos of her on Sunday to ask the public for help identifying her.

Police were notified about the incident on the afternoon of Aug. 18.

A woman was walking in the area of Guildwood Parkway and Kingston Road when a man driving a car approached her, police said.

The man reportedly proceeded to block the sidewalk with his car before grabbing the woman and forcing her into his vehicle.

Police said the man then sped off with the woman in his car in an unknown direction.

The woman has yet to be found.

On Sunday, police renewed their appeal with the release of the woman’s photos, urging anyone who knows her identity to come forward.

She is described as between the ages of 20 and 30 with long dark hair and carrying a bag. Police said they are concerned for her safety.

The search also continues for the suspect, who is described as between 20 and 30 years old, with a light complexion, black hair, and a beard or a goatee.

The man was wearing a light-coloured shirt and an off-white cap.

Police said the suspect's vehicle is believed to be a white two- or four-door car with a blue emblem on the rear.

They ask anyone with information, including surveillance or dash cam video, to contact investigators at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.