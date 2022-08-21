Toronto police release photos of woman believed to have been kidnapped

Police have released a photo of a woman believed to have been kidnapped in Scarborough on Aug. 18, 2022. (Toronto Police Service) Police have released a photo of a woman believed to have been kidnapped in Scarborough on Aug. 18, 2022. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton