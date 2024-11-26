Taylor Swift could not have asked for 'more love or generosity' from Toronto's Swifties

Just as Toronto transformed into a second home for Swifties for two weeks, Taylor Swift felt she was playing at home too.

The Pennsylvania-born singer capped off her sold-out six show series in Toronto over the weekend, and the pop princess says she could not have asked "for more love or generosity from the people who came out."

"Our 6 shows in Toronto were so incredible. It was awesome to play in Canada after so much time," Swift wrote in a post on Instagram on Tuesday.

"As always, the fans in Toronto treated us like it was a hometown show."

Swift then expressed her adoration for 'The Eras Tour' opener, Gracie Abrams, as the news that their song "us" was nominated for a Grammy Award broke on the first night of their Toronto performances. Abrams and Swift received a nod in the Best Pop/Duo Group Performance category for the song this year.

"I got to play a mashup of the *Grammy nominated* song 'us' with @gracieabrams, mashed up with 'Out of the Woods' and I just adore her. She's been giving the most amazing performances every night on this tour!!" Swift wrote.

The nearly 21-month-long international tour is set to cap off in Vancouver next month – and knowing the tour is about to wrap up pulled at the heartstrings of the singer-songwriter.

"The emotions have gotten pretty heightened for me and the rest of the team because it's gotten extremely real for us: Our next city will be the last one of The Eras Tour, and the closing of the most extraordinary chapter of my life so far," Swift wrote.

After three more performances in Vancouver, the tour will officially end on Dec. 8.