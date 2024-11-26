TORONTO
Toronto

    • Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough

    Police are on the scene of a collision at Steeles Avenue East and Birchmount Road on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. (CP24) Police are on the scene of a collision at Steeles Avenue East and Birchmount Road on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. (CP24)
    A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough Tuesday night.

    Emergency crews were called to the area of Steeles Avenue East and Birchmount Road just after 6 p.m. for a collision.

    Toronto paramedics told CTV News Toronto they transported the pedestrian to a hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

    Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

