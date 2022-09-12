Toronto police officer killed in unprovoked 'ambush' attack
A 48-year-old Toronto police officer was fatally shot at close range and died at the scene in an unprovoked “ambush” attack in Mississauga as part of a shooting rampage that continued into Milton and left one other person dead and three injured, police officials said Monday.
The gunman was taken into custody and pronounced dead in Hamilton. That incident is now the subject of an investigation by Ontario’s police watchdog.
“It is with profound sadness that I announce the death of Toronto Police Service Constable Andrew Hong of Traffic Services,” Toronto Police Chief James Ramer said at a news conference alongside his counterparts from Peel and Halton regions in Mississauga Monday night.
Ramer said Hong was a 22-year-veteran of the force who was also a father of two, a husband, a brother and a son. The chief said he met with the fallen officer’s family earlier today.
“I committed to his family that they will have the full support of the Toronto Police Service every day going forward,” Ramer said. “This is devastating news for his family and for all members of the Toronto Police Service and our entire policing community.”
Mississauga Police Chief Chief Nishan Duraiappah said the officer was in Mississauga for a training exercise and was attacked while on a break in the area of Argentia Road and Winston Churchill Boulevard, at around 2:15 p.m.
“While on lunch break, he was shot in an unprovoked and may I say an ambush attack and succumbed to his injuries,” Duraiappah said. “In the same incident, a second innocent victim suffered life-altering gunshot injuries and is currently being treated at a trauma center in the GTA.”
Following the shooting, police said they were searching for a suspect described as a Black male with a thin build and black hair who was wearing all black with a yellow construction vest. They said he was armed and dangerous and that it was “imperative” that anyone who spots the suspect or his vehicle – described as a black jeep Cherokee with licence plate # CLMZ 905 – call 911 immediately.
A short time after the first shooting, Halton police said they were investigating another shooting, which occurred at an auto body shop at Main Street and Bronte Street in Milton around 2:50 p.m.
Three people were shot in that incident. Police said one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were transported to a regional hospital for treatment.
Halton Police Chief Stephen Tanner said the surviving victims sustained critical and serious injuries, respectively.
Halton police said at the time they were looking for the same vehicle sought in the Mississauga shooting and that it was last seen near Appleby Line and Hwy. 407.
Police issued a public safety alert for the GTA about an active shooter following the two daylight shootings in Mississauga and Milton.
Tanner said his officers later engaged the suspect.
“Members of the Halton Regional Police Service did engage with the suspect later on this afternoon and that is now a subject of a Special Investigations Unit (SIU) investigation. And of course as you know, we are unable to comment on that investigation,” Tanner said.
Shortly after 4:30 p.m. Halton police said the suspect was in police custody.
Hamilton’s police chief said Monday evening that one person was fatally shot in a cemetery in that city in connection with the other shootings.
The SIU, which probes all incidents where police are involved in a death or serious injury, confirmed that they were notified of a police-involved shooting on York Boulevard in Hamilton involving a Halton police officer and that they have invoked their mandate.
Early Monday evening Peel police said they were rescinding the active shooter alert.
“I just wanted to let the public know because I know when we issued the alert, that it frightens the public but as of right now, I can tell you that there is no threat to public safety, and we are in the process of retracting that provincial alert,” Peel police Const. Heather Cannon told reporters shortly before 5:30 p.m.
There is no word yet as to what motivated to the shootings and the gunman has not been identified.
‘A GENTLE GIANT’
There was a heavy police presence visible around the Tim Hortons location at the Mississauga scene Monday afternoon and officers could be seen consoling one another. Forensic officers could also be seen coming and going from the restaurant.
Jon Reid, the president of the Toronto Police Association (TPA) – the union which represents Toronto police officers – also spoke Monday night and said Hong’s death is a reminder of the danger officers face each day and some make “the ultimate sacrifice.”
“Losing a member in the line of duty has rippling effects across our membership and across the broader policing community in our city,” Reid said. “The TPA will work with the service to provide whatever support Andrew's family and friends, colleagues require during this process.
“Policing is an honorable profession. It's a heroic profession. Our members go to work each and every day in service to others, often putting themselves in harm's way.”
Toronto Mayor John Tory told CP24 he had an opportunity to interact with Hong during the pandemic when extra security was needed at times and called him a "gentle giant of a man.” He said that “everybody who met him liked him.”
“When you see tears streaming down the faces of colleagues, as I saw tonight from especially his traffic and motorcycle colleagues, you know this is someone who is beloved by them,” Tory said. “And it isn't just one more of them that lost his life in a tragic way, he was somebody that meant a lot to them.”
Officers lined the street and saluted as Hong’s body was driven away from the area Monday night and officers could be seen consoling one another.
‘UTTER SHOCK’
The violent shooting spree shook many in the GTA, including one mother whose son attends a daycare close to the scene in Milton. The woman told CTV News Toronto that the centre went into lockdown because of the shooting.
“The owner of the centre had called me and told me that there was an active shooter a couple doors down,” the woman said, becoming emotional. “Very, very upsetting. Pretty emotional, actually thinking about it, because they don't really understand what could be happening with the police and such. So very upsetting, but thank god he was okay and they kept them safe, and I was able to come down and get him.”
In a statement released Monday evening, Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie thanked first responders and said she is in shock.
“Like many residents across Mississauga, Toronto and Milton, I am in utter shock and devastated in light of today’s deadly gun attacks that claimed several lives and others in life-threatening condition,” Crombie said in a statement. “In the wake of this tragedy, I want to offer my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones who lost their lives in this unimaginable tragedy.”
Premier Doug Ford called the shootings “senseless.”
“Like all Ontarians, I’m horrified by today’s senseless violence, including the killing of a Toronto police officer,” Ford said in a tweet. “I’m so grateful to law enforcement for bringing this situation to an end. May justice for those killed and injured be swift.”
Ramer vowed that he will work closely with Duraiappah “to determine what exactly happened.”
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Toronto police officer killed in unprovoked 'ambush' attack
A 48-year-old Toronto police officer was fatally shot at close range and died at the scene in an unprovoked “ambush” attack during a lunch break in Mississauga Monday, police officials say.
Why it would be 'virtually impossible' for Canada to drop the Monarchy
Canada's Constitution makes it 'virtually impossible' for the country to end its ties with the Monarchy.
London stores say they're struggling to keep stock of Queen Elizabeth II souvenirs amid spike in sales
Souvenir shops in London say they are struggling to keep up with demand for Queen Elizabeth II memorabilia following her death.
Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives'
As Queen Elizabeth II's four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital Monday to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a 'constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.'
Will Canada have a national holiday in the Queen's honour? Officials still won't say
With Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral set to take place Monday, the Canadian federal government has yet to confirm whether it will follow the lead of other Commonwealth countries and announce a national holiday in the Queen’s honour.
As Charles becomes King, here's our Royal Family's new order of succession
With Charles becoming King, his sons and grandchildren are next in succession for the monarchy. CTVNews.ca has illustrated the new order of succession.
Canadians who will be at the Queen's funeral: what we know so far
Preparations for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral are underway in London as Britain mourns the passing of its longest-reigning monarch. Along with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and the prime minister, Ralph Goodale will be one of three 'official mourners' from Canada. He said his office is working with others to determine how many more Canadians can attend.
'From hellfire to a freezer': Ont. woman says EgyptAir left passengers trapped on tarmac in sweltering heat
Passengers blacking out in extreme heat, children struggling to breathe and staff unresponsive to calls for answers and aid — this is the ordeal that Maya Hussein says she and her family went through on an EgyptAir flight last week while trying to return home to Canada.
DEVELOPING | U.S. urges end to hostilities along Armenia-Azerbaijan border
The United States is deeply concerned about reports of attacks along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and is calling for an immediate end to hostilities, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.
Montreal
-
18-year-old injured in alleged assault by 3 teens at Montreal college
An 18-year-old man was injured Monday after he was assaulted with a weapon inside a Montreal college (CEGEP).
-
Three charged in Quebec City after dozens of sled dogs allegedly found gassed, frozen, and hanging
Quebec provincial police say three people are facing animal cruelty charges in Quebec City in connection with the alleged discovery adult dogs and puppies gassed, frozen to death in freezers, and hanging at a sled dog company.
-
Legault, PQ leader say new Habs captain Suzuki should learn French
Parti Quebecois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon wasted no time in suggesting that new Habs captain Nick Suzuki needs to learn French to better connect with the Canadiens' fan base.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto police officer killed in unprovoked 'ambush' attack
A 48-year-old Toronto police officer was fatally shot at close range and died at the scene in an unprovoked “ambush” attack during a lunch break in Mississauga Monday, police officials say.
-
Hyde Park drive-thru proposal going back to the drawing board
York Developments is reconsidering the design of a mixed-use commercial and residential development at the southeast corner of Hyde Park and South Carriage roads.
-
'I saw it as a death threat': Petrolia’s Fall Fair return marred by hate crime
Lambton County OPP are investigating a hate crime committed at the Petrolia and Enniskillen Fall Fair over the weekend. A noose was found Sunday morning, wrapped around a pride flag and draped over the back of a food truck.
Kitchener
-
'It is going to happen … 100 per cent': Local CUPE president believes an education vote to strike a certainty
The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents 55,000 workers, is set to open voting for strike action from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2 – and the local president says the likelihood of a strike is 100 per cent.
-
Some in Indigenous community face conflicting emotions over Queen’s death
The Indigenous community in Waterloo region is reacting to the death of Queen Elizabeth II with some calling their relationship with the Crown, complicated and strained by a complex colonial past.
-
Northern Ontario
-
Northern researcher promotes better ways to help people quit smoking
A habit that is the top cause of preventable premature death in Canada is more common in northern Ontario than in the rest of the province, says researcher Dr. Patricia Smith.
-
Biggest food donation day of the year coming soon in the Sault
The biggest donation day of the year is soon coming for St. Vincent Place in Sault Ste. Marie. Officials said Monday that it is sorely needed.
-
Ontario Northland unveils train carrying important message
In North Bay on Monday, Ontario Northland unveiled a painting that will be on the Polar Express train that travels between Moosonee and Cochrane.
Ottawa
-
RAINFALL WARNING
RAINFALL WARNING | Up to 75 mm of rain possible in Ottawa starting Tuesday
A rainfall warning is in effect for Ottawa with meteorologists forecasting as much as 75 mm of rain starting Tuesday.
-
Some Ottawa residents conflicted over Queen's legacy
As thousands line Scottish streets, mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, many others say the death of the monarch brings complicated reflections around her legacy and her role in British colonialism.
-
Murder charge laid in Nepean woman's death
Ottawa police say a 33-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of a Nepean woman.
Windsor
-
Windsor man to walk 250km while ‘Birding for Boobies’
A Windsor man is taking his hobby on the road next month, planning a 250-kilometre walk to Kitchener.
-
‘We have been inundated’: Book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II set up at city hall
Residents and visitors in the City of Windsor are invited to sign a book of condolences to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II.
-
‘Matthew did not deserve to die’: Coroner’s inquest hears from Mahoney’s brother on day one
On the first day of the coroner’s inquest into his brother’s death, Michael Mahoney described Matthew as an intelligent and generous person.
Barrie
-
Families of Barrie, Ont. crash victims say final goodbyes
Family and friends gathered at Adams Funeral Home in Barrie on Monday to pay their respects to one of the young adults killed in a car crash more than two weeks ago.
-
No injuries after trailer fire in Angus
No injuries were reported, but significant damage was sustained after a fire in the heart of Angus Monday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto police officer killed in unprovoked 'ambush' attack
A 48-year-old Toronto police officer was fatally shot at close range and died at the scene in an unprovoked “ambush” attack during a lunch break in Mississauga Monday, police officials say.
Atlantic
-
'Unacceptable': Alleged sex assault victim turned away from Fredericton ER
New Brunswick’s Horizon Health Network is promising changes after a victim of an alleged sexual assault was turned away from an emergency room in Fredericton last month.
-
Mass shooting inquiry: Former Mountie says he quit over quashed alert system proposal
The inquiry investigating the Nova Scotia mass shooting has heard from a former Mountie who says he became so frustrated trying to get the RCMP to adopt a new public alerting system that he quit the police force.
-
Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives'
As Queen Elizabeth II's four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital Monday to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a 'constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.'
Calgary
-
Voter support for Pierre Poilievre was heavily concentrated in southern Alberta
Pierre Poilievre became leader of the Conservative Party of Canada over the weekend and a lot of his support came from southern Alberta.
-
Mural project cancelled by Vernon city council after some deem it ‘scary’
Calgary artist Katie Green was preparing a mural series exploring mental health and the effects of homelessness and addiction, to be installed in the Okanagan city of Vernon, B.C.
-
Pedestrian hit and killed by CTrain in northeast Calgary
One person was killed after being hit by a CTrain in northeast Calgary on Monday.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police lay more charges against football coach after former student comes forward
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has laid additional charges against a high school football coach previously charged with sexual assault.
-
Victim of fatal crash not discovered until morning after: RCMP
A 30-year-old man killed in a single vehicle crash in Pinawa, Man. Saturday night was not found until the morning after.
-
RCMP searching for two kids who didn't come home after spending time with their dad
Manitoba RCMP are searching for two children who weren't returned to their mom after spending time with their dad.
Vancouver
-
'We are struggling': B.C.'s municipalities plead for province to act on toxic drug crisis
The Union of B.C. Municipalities' 2022 convention kicked off Monday with drug decriminalization and the deadly overdose crisis taking centre stage.
-
Family's dog delivers 9 puppies during 'crazy' drive home on B.C. highway
A B.C. woman stuck in traffic got an apt but unexpected Labour Day surprise when her dog delivered nine puppies in the backseat of her pickup truck.
-
Should Canadians get a paid day off for the Queen's funeral?
On Monday, Sept. 19, the day Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest, most Canadians will be at work or school. But some supporters of the beloved monarch are hoping Justin Trudeau will declare the day a statutory holiday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta justice minister asks human rights chief to step down after calls from Muslim community
Alberta's justice minister has asked for the resignation of the province's Chief of the Alberta Human Rights Commission just months after he assumed the position.
-
2 plead guilty to murder, 2 to fight charges in death of woman near Hinton
Four people who were charged in the 2019 homicide of a 25-year-old mother of three appeared in front of a judge Monday, with two taking responsibility for her death.
-
'Should be seamless': Regional transit one step closer after Edmonton council vote
The majority of Edmonton city council is on board with chipping in at least $7.2 million to expand regional transit to seven communities around the capital.