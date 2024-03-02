TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto police officer charged after allegedly assaulting, forcibly confining woman

    The Toronto Police Service has arrested and charged one of its officers after he allegedly assaulted a woman during an argument last November.

    On Saturday, Const. Mustafa Safari, 52, of the Toronto Police Service (TPS) was arrested and charged with one count of assault and one count of unlawful confinement, according to a news release issued by the service.

    Investigators say the incident took place on Nov. 26, 2023, while Safari was off-duty.

    The charges have not been tested in court.

    Safari, last assigned to 32 Division in North York, has been with the service for 17 years. As per the Police Services Act, he has been suspended with pay.

    He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on April 9.

