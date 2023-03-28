Toronto police officer admits to making 'inappropriate' racial remark at scene of fatal shooting
A Toronto police officer has pled guilty to a disciplinary act charge after he speculated to another officer at the scene of a fatal shooting that a “Somalian guy did it” or “at least…Black guy.”
Const. Christopher Hominuk entered the misconduct plea at a police tribunal hearing on Monday.
According to an agreed statement of facts, Hominuk was assigned to 23 Division when he responded to a radio call for a shooting at an Etobicoke plaza shortly after midnight on July 20, 2021.
The documents state that the incident that led to the shooting began inside a Somalian restaurant, which is “frequented by members of the Somalian community.”
The documents also say that the victim in the case, 22-year-old Jovahn McKnollys, was Somalian.
“In light of all of this, officer Hominuk drew an inference and remarked to another officer, ‘Somalian guy did it…or at least…Black guy.’ It was an attempt at humour designed to lighten a tense situation,” the agreed statement of facts notes.
According to tribunal documents released in November, Hominuk’s “inappropriate comments” were discovered by an officer reviewing body worn camera footage “for the purpose of disclosure.”
The agreed statement of facts notes that Hominuk acknowledged that the remark was inappropriate during a subsequent interview with members of the Professional Standards Unit and “apologized for making it.”
The documents also state that Hominuk acknowledged that the comments “could be construed as offensive” under the protected grounds set out by the Ontario Human Rights Code.
“In doing so, officer Hominuk committed misconduct in that he did act in a disorderly manner or in a manner prejudicial to discipline or likely to bring discredit upon the reputation of the Toronto Police Service,” the documents state.
Hominuk also pleaded guilty to discreditable conduct in 2010 after he was recorded by a camera in a back of a police cruiser threatening to taser a suspect in the genitals if that person didn’t provide information.
Hominuk was demoted from first class to second class constable for a year following the guilty plea.
It is not clear what penalty Hominuk will face in connection with Monday’s guilty plea. A spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service said that a decision will be released “when it’s ready.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberals to go after predatory lending in today's budget, invest in dental care plan
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is set to table a federal budget in the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon, which a federal source says will include plans to go after predatory lending and more details on dental care as part of a pitch to make life more affordable.
Nearly all Canadian adults had COVID antibodies for about half of 2022, most through previous infection: survey
A newly released survey finds nearly all Canadian adults had antibodies against COVID-19 for about half of 2022, with most acquiring them through a previous infection.
Nashville police release chilling security camera footage of suspected school shooter
Nashville police have released security camera footage of a suspected shooter entering the private Christian elementary school. The shooting claimed the lives of three children, all aged nine, and three adults.
Family sues Hamilton, Ont. school board after 5-year-old girl loses part of finger in alleged bullying incident
The mother of a five-year-old girl said her daughter was allegedly bullied so badly she was left with a partially amputated finger from an incident in the washroom.
Quebec police officer stabbed and killed during arrest, second wounded
A Quebec provincial police officer was fatally stabbed Monday night while performing an arrest in Louiseville, west of Trois-Rivieres, Que. The Surete du Quebec (SQ) has confirmed the identity of the officer, Sgt. Maureen Breau, who had been on the force for over 20 years. She was assigned to the post of the MRC de Maskinonge. Another officer was injured during the incident, but their life is not in danger.
Nashville shooter was ex-student with detailed plan to kill
The former student who shot through the doors of a Christian elementary school in Nashville and killed three children and three adults had drawn a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points, and conducted surveillance of the building before carrying out the massacre.
Elephant in the dining room: Startup makes mammoth meatball
An Australian company lifted the glass cloche on a meatball made of lab-grown cultured meat using the genetic sequence from the long-extinct pachyderm, saying it was meant to fire up public debate about the hi-tech treat.
Russian whose daughter drew anti-war picture gets two years' jail but flees
A Russian who was investigated by police after his daughter drew an anti-war picture at school was sentenced on Tuesday to two years in a penal colony on charges of discrediting the armed forces.
Asylum seekers in Atlantic Canada struggle to obtain legal counsel
An influx of asylum seekers into Canada via unofficial border crossings has prompted the federal government to relocate refugees from Quebec as far as Atlantic provinces, some more than 1,000 kilometres (621 miles) away, and hire a risk mitigation company to deal with the record surge.
Montreal
-
Quebec police officer stabbed and killed during arrest, second wounded
A Quebec provincial police officer was fatally stabbed Monday night while performing an arrest in Louiseville, west of Trois-Rivieres, Que. The Surete du Quebec (SQ) has confirmed the identity of the officer, Sgt. Maureen Breau, who had been on the force for over 20 years. She was assigned to the post of the MRC de Maskinonge. Another officer was injured during the incident, but their life is not in danger.
-
Mark Weightman back as Alouettes president
Mark Weightman is back as president and chief executive officer of the Montreal Alouettes. The club announced Weightman's appointment Tuesday. He will take office April 11.
-
Montreal single-use plastics ban comes into effect, covering range of products
A Montreal municipal bylaw banning the use of single-use plastic items comes into effect today, with glasses, stir sticks, straws and utensils among the items that will be prohibited.
London
-
Single-vehicle crash north east of London
Drivers north east of London may run into some traffic problems on Tuesday. A single-vehicle collision resulted in a truck ending up on its side in a ditch in the area of Valley View Road and Thorndale Road.
-
Teens arrested after armed robbery in London
Two London teens are charged after an armed robbery over the weekend, according to police. On Saturday, a youth made arrangements to meet a previous employer in a parking lot on Southdale Road east around 11 p.m.
-
Unexpected highway closure near St. Thomas
Commuters travelling in south St. Thomas had some unexpected headaches Tuesday morning. Two major roadways were part of emergency closures in the southeast part of the city.
Kitchener
-
Crash downs hydro lines, closes roadway in Centre Wellington
A collision in Centre Wellington downed hydro lines and closed a portion of a road on Tuesday.
-
Guelph council approves additional $35.5 million to build South End Community Centre
Guelph is moving ahead with building a rec centre in the city’s south end despite the increased cost of construction.
-
Driver and company charged after tractor-trailer loses pair of wheels on Hwy. 403
A truck driver from Woodstock, Ont. has been charged and had and his vehicle taken out of service after two wheels came off its trailer on Highway 403 near Wayne Gretzky Parkway in Brantford.
Northern Ontario
-
One dead, one injured in MR55 crash between pickup, tanker
The driver of a pickup truck, a 47-year-old woman, has died after a crash with a tanker on MR55 in the Greater Sudbury community of Lively on Tuesday morning, police say.
-
Nashville police release chilling security camera footage of suspected school shooter
Nashville police have released security camera footage of a suspected shooter entering the private Christian elementary school. The shooting claimed the lives of three children, all aged nine, and three adults.
-
Sudbury murder trial jury expected to begin deliberations
After five weeks of testimony, a Sudbury jury of 13 is expected to begin deliberations Tuesday in the Robert Steven Wright murder trial.
Ottawa
-
Fatal fire in Kanata
One person is dead after an early morning fire in Kanata, while another person is being treated for smoke inhalation after being rescued from the burning home by a bystander who spotted the fire while driving to the gym.
-
Freeland's budget to include grocery rebate for lower income Canadians, here's what else to expect Tuesday
The 2023 federal budget will include a one-time 'grocery rebate' for Canadians with lower incomes who may be struggling with the rising cost of food, CTV News has confirmed.
-
Quebec police officer stabbed and killed during arrest, second wounded
A Quebec provincial police officer was fatally stabbed Monday night while performing an arrest in Louiseville, west of Trois-Rivieres, Que. The Surete du Quebec (SQ) has confirmed the identity of the officer, Sgt. Maureen Breau, who had been on the force for over 20 years. She was assigned to the post of the MRC de Maskinonge. Another officer was injured during the incident, but their life is not in danger.
Windsor
-
WATCH
WATCH | Police seek suspect in convenience store theft with a knife
Windsor police are asking the public for help identifying a robbery suspect who allegedly threatened a store clerk with a knife.
-
'It’s not fair': Tecumseh seniors irate with forced club relocation
The Golden Age Club has four weeks to pack up their belongings and vacate a municipally-owned building.
-
Power outage reported in Tecumseh after Riverside Drive crash
A crash on Riverside Drive has caused a power outage in Tecumseh.
Barrie
-
Teens lying on tracks cause emergency train stop in New Tecumseth: OPP
Provincial police say a group of teenagers caused a train to make an emergency stop because they were lying on the tracks as the train approached in New Tecumseth.
-
Vote for the worst roads in Simcoe County
Drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians can now nominate and vote for the worst road in Simcoe County.
-
Kitchener, Ont. man identified as victim of deadly hit-and-run near Owen Sound
Provincial police released the identity of the pedestrian killed in the Municipality of Meaford on Saturday in an alleged hit-and-run.
Atlantic
-
Senior Mounties involved in N.S. mass shooting response either retired or in new jobs
Almost three years after a man disguised as a Mountie started murdering people in Portapique, N.S., on the night of April 18, 2020, the senior RCMP officers and staff involved in the tragic case have all either retired or moved into new jobs.
-
Six new COVID-19 related deaths in New Brunswick: report
New Brunswick is reporting six new COVID-19-related deaths in its latest reporting period.
-
Moncton business owners want homelessness supports removed from downtown core within 30 days
The message at the forefront of Tuesday's meeting was united among the five panelists: supports for unhoused people aren’t welcome in Moncton's business district.
Calgary
-
Teen girl shot and killed in northeast Calgary
A teenage girl was shot and killed in northeast Calgary community of Martindale on Tuesday.
-
'A miracle': Advocate says help being planned for victims of Calgary house explosion
A leader in Calgary's South Sudanese community says efforts will be made to provide financial help to 10 people seriously injured in a house explosion.
-
High-tech, year-round sustainable farming comes to Cochrane, Alta.
A high-tech farm near Cochrane, west of Calgary, is producing thousands of heads of lettuce, and other vegetables every week, even in the darkest and coldest days of winter.
Winnipeg
-
'It was my responsibility': Manitoba girl saves siblings from destructive house fire
A 12-year-old Manitoba girl is being hailed a hero after saving her two younger brothers from a house fire.
-
Murder charge laid following fatal apartment fire
A 26-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman following an apartment fire in January.
-
Nearly all Canadian adults had COVID antibodies for about half of 2022, most through previous infection: survey
A newly released survey finds nearly all Canadian adults had antibodies against COVID-19 for about half of 2022, with most acquiring them through a previous infection.
Vancouver
-
'Hairdressers feel this heartbreak right away': Vancouver salon asks locals to watch for costly stolen items
A Vancouver hairstylist is asking locals to be on the lookout for tools that were stolen from the salon she works at over the weekend.
-
Fire breaks out in New Westminster, displacing residents of apartment building
Dozens of New Westminster residents have been displaced by a fire that broke out at an apartment building Monday evening.
-
Vancouver city council considers tighter rules on bear spray sales amid spike in violence
Vancouver city council is considering cracking down on the sale of bear spray.
Edmonton
-
Man still in hospital after police-involved shooting in Red Deer
Alberta's police watchdog has released more information about an incident at a Red Deer Walmart in which a man who had been reported missing in Calgary was shot by police.
-
Slain Edmonton officers Jordan and Ryan remembered at procession, regimental funeral
Family and friends of two police officers who were shot and killed while responding to a family dispute gathered in downtown Edmonton Monday to say goodbye to their loved ones.
-
Quebec police officer stabbed and killed during arrest, second wounded
A Quebec provincial police officer was fatally stabbed Monday night while performing an arrest in Louiseville, west of Trois-Rivieres, Que. The Surete du Quebec (SQ) has confirmed the identity of the officer, Sgt. Maureen Breau, who had been on the force for over 20 years. She was assigned to the post of the MRC de Maskinonge. Another officer was injured during the incident, but their life is not in danger.