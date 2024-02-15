Toronto police looking to identify man who died after being found in medical distress

TORONTO
    Police have released an artist’s rendering of a man who died after being found in medical distress in Toronto’s Midtown area last month.

    On January 23, at about 6 a.m., police were called to the area of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue for a medical issue and found a man in medical distress.

    The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

    Police said that the man’s death is not considered suspicious, however his identity remains unknown as he had no ID and does not match any reported missing persons' profile.

    The man is described as approximately five foot five and 140 pounds with short, dark brown hair, and a short, grey and brown beard.

    He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, dark pants, and black boots.

    Police also said that the man was “under-housed.”

    The Ontario Pathologist's office, with the assistance of the OPP, has created an artist's rendition of the man in the hopes that someone may recognize him.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-5300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.

