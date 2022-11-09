Toronto police looking for two suspects in connection to an armed retail robbery with an axe

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) Hold Up Squad is seeking help in identifying two suspects in connection to a recent robbery where an axe was allegedly used.

On Oct. 25, police were called down to a store in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Runnymede Road, TPS said in a Wednesday news release.

TPS alleges a man and woman went into the store, started to grab items and concealed them. They both tried to walk away without paying for anything until the woman was confronted.

Police say she managed to run away and leave the store.

When employees confronted the second suspect as he was exiting the store, police say he swung an axe and struck someone. The victim suffered minor injuries, and employees did not approach the man any further.

Both the man and woman have yet to be identified but TPS released photographs of the suspects.

Images of the two suspects Toronto police are looking for in connection to a retail robbery with an axe. (Toronto Police Service)

Police describe the male suspect as being five-foot-seven with a slim build, somewhere between 20 to 30 years old.

The female suspect is described as being five-foot-five with a slim build, and part of her hair dyed blue. She is also suspected to be between the ages of 20 and 30 years.

Police advise against approaching the suspects if they’re seen, and instead immediately call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPS at 416-808-7350, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.222tips.com.