    • Toronto police locate missing woman, 2-year-old girl

    A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
    Toronto police say they have located a missing woman and two-year-old child last seen Wednesday evening at 7:30 p.m. in the Albion Road and Highway 27 area.

    On Wednesday evening, police said that officers were searching for the woman and child and there was a concern for the child's safety.

    In an update on Thursday, police confirmed that both were found at around 6:50 a.m. 

