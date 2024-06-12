Toronto police issue public safety alert after three suspected overdose deaths

Toronto police have issued a public safety alert following the deaths of three people from a suspected opioid overdose in the city's Fairbank neighbourhood this week.

Police said officers responded to four overdose calls in the area of Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West between Sunday and Tuesday.

Four people consumed a quantity of an unknown narcotic, which police suspect is an opioid, and three of them later died.

Police have not been able to identify the “suspicious drug” and are concerned that there may be more that had been sold or given to others.

Police are reminding the public to use extreme caution when taking drugs and not to take them alone.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.