The morning after Remembrance Day, Toronto police say they are investigating an act of vandalism on the cenotaph just outside Old City Hall.

On Tuesday morning, the words “ye broke faith” and "with us" were seen spray-painted on two sides of the monument.

The words appear to reference the line, "If ye break faith with us who die," from John McCrae's poem "In Flanders Fields."

On Monday morning, a Remembrance Day ceremony was held to honour fallen soldiers of the First World War and hundreds of people were in attendance. Wreaths and flags remained outside the historic building, located at Bay and Queen streets, the day after and are seen in the images capturing the spray-painted words.

Investigators confirmed they received a call regarding the vandalism at 7 a.m.

DAMAGE:

Bay St & Queen St W

- reports that the cenotaph has been vandalized (spray paint)

- officers o/s investigating

- any info pls call 4168082222/8085200#GO2184146

The matter is under investigation, police said.

No further information has been provided by officials thus far.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford commented on the matter on Twitter.