Toronto police investigating fatal shooting at Etobicoke banquet hall

One person has died after shots were fired Friday night during an event at a banquet hall in Etobicoke.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Toronto police were called to Emerald banquet Hall at 55 Guided Ct., which is located in an industrial area in Rexdale, near Highway 27 and Steeles Avenue West, for reports of gunshots.

At the scene, investigators said learned that there was victim at a hospital with stab wounds and that “it’s related to whatever happened at the banquet hall,” Const. Laura Brabant told CP24. That victim's injuries are life-threatening.

“And then sometime during all of this investigation, officers arrested one person and recovered a firearm,” said Brabant, who could not confirm where the arrest was made and where the firearm was found.

It not known at this point if anyone was injured inside the banquet hall.

Police at the scene later told CP24 that 10 to 15 shots were fired and are canvassing area hospitals for possible shooting victims.

A tweet posted by police at 12:42 a.m. Saturday confirmed that one person died of their injuries in hospital.

One person who was inside the venue told CP24 that he heard several gunshots.

“Two times I heard, pop, pop. What I thought it was a balloon,” he recounted.

“But after I heard a third and a fourth one, I realized I had to get down flat and try to be safe.”

He said there was a celebration of life event for his friend, and there were about 50 people when shots were fired.

The homicide squad is now handling the investigation.

The scene remains active, and police are canvassing the area for witnesses and “processing details,” they said.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.

With files from CP24’s Bryann Aguilar.

This is a developing story. More to come.