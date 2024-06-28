TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto police investigating after man shot in Yorkville

    A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
    Share

    Toronto police are investigating a shooting in Yorkville that injured a man Friday night.

    Emergency crews were called to the area of Cumberland Street and Avenue Road, north of Bloor Street West, shortly after 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

    When officers arrived, they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no immediate word on his condition.

    Meanwhile, police say they are looking for a male suspect but have limited description at this time.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'

    Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News