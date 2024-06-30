Aaron Judge's early two-run blast powers Yankees past Blue Jays 8-1
What a difference a year can make for a Major League Baseball pitcher.
Aaron Judge's two-run homer staked New York to an early lead that the Yankees would never relinquish in a 8-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. Kevin Gausman gave up seven runs on seven hits and five walks over 4 1/3 innings as his record dropped to 6-7.
"I think they had a good game plan against me and there was a tight strike zone too. I don't think that helped me at all," said Gausman. "That's not usually characteristic of me.
"I kind of pride myself in being on the attack and not giving away free bases."
Gausman's record and 4.75 earned-run average are a stark contrast to last season when he was named to his second all-star game, led the American League with 237 strikeouts, had a 2.97 ERA and finished third in Cy Young Award voting, an honour given to the AL's best pitcher.
"This game, it's changed a lot over the last couple of years. I'll say that," said Gausman, referring to the pitch clock, PitchCom wireless communicators, and disengagement rules. "There's ways the teams are trying to find a way to beat you and you've got to tie every knot that you can.
"I had to switch up some things and it worked out for me in that aspect but, I obviously still gave up seven runs today. So not great."
Justin Turner's RBI single in the fourth inning was Toronto's (38-45) only run. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. extended his hit streak to six games with a single in the first, but was hit by a pitch in the third.
Blue Jays manager John Schneider pulled Guerrero in the sixth inning but said that X-rays came back negative with no signs of a break.
"Took them out there with where the game was," said Schneider. "It was bothering him a little bit, so didn't want to make it any worse.
"Hopefully he's good to go tomorrow and I expect him to be."
Genesis Cabrera, Nate Pearson, Jose Cuas, Chad Green and Bowden Francis came out of the Blue Jays' bullpen.
DJ LeMahieu drove in two more runs with a single and a double as New York (54-32) split the four-game series. Trent Grisham added a two-run double and Ben Rice had an RBI single.
Gerrit Cole (1-1) allowed one run on three hits and a walk over five innings. Last year's Cy Young Award winner struck out six and lowered his earned-run average to 6.23 in just his second start of the season.
He said he made a conscious effort to improve his command between appearances.
"That's part of the build up process," said Cole, who started the season on New York's 60-day injured list with elbow inflammation and edema. "As you keep getting stronger and you keep getting going you're going to have to tinker here and there.
"I thought it was improved today. It certainly isn't where it needs to be, but it was definitely improved."
Michael Tonkin, Tim Hill and Josh Maciejewski combined for four innings of scoreless relief for the Yankees.
BETTER LATE THAN NEVER — Soto was a very late addition to the Yankees lineup, getting added to the batting order six minutes before the opening pitch. He missed Saturday's 9-3 loss to the Blue Jays with a bruised right hand.
"I got a text frim (Yankees manager Aaron Boone) at 1:19, I believe it was," said Schneider of the 1:37 p.m. start. "They had told us a different lineup and then changed back but yeah, it was pretty late.
"Didn't affect Kevin at all. We called down there as soon as we found out. Nothing really fazes Kev when he's getting ready."
ON DECK — MLB rookie Yariel Rodriguez (0-2) gets the start as Toronto welcomes the Houston Astros in a Canada Day matinee.
Francis will likely take the mound for the Blue Jays after Rodriguez, as the starter still has a cap on his pitch count.
Hunter Brown (5-5) is scheduled for Houston in the only American League game on Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2024.
