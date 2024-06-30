TORONTO
Police seek suspect, probe suspected hate crimes after two Toronto synagogues vandalized

FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Toronto police say they're investigating a pair of suspected hate-motivated offences after two city synagogues were damaged early Sunday morning.

They allege a person, who they have yet to identify, threw rocks through the windows of one synagogue at around 3 a.m. before fleeing the scene on a motorcycle.

About half an hour later, police allege a stone was hurled through the window of another Jewish place of worship.

Police allege the same suspect is responsible for both attacks.

The suspect is described as between 5'7 and 5'9, wearing a light coloured jacket, and a black helmet with a visor.

Police say residents can expect to see an increased police presence near the synagogues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2024. 

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

