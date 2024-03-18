TORONTO
    • Toronto police investigating 2 suspected hate-motivated assaults downtown

    Police have released an image of a suspect wanted in connection with two alleged assaults in Toronto's downtown core in March 2024. (Toronto Police Service handout) Police have released an image of a suspect wanted in connection with two alleged assaults in Toronto's downtown core in March 2024. (Toronto Police Service handout)
    Toronto police say they are trying to identify a man wanted in connection with two suspected hate-motivated assaults in the city’s downtown core last week.

    According to police, the first incident was reported on March 13 at around 12:24 a.m. in the area of Dundas Street East and Victoria Street.

    The victim, police said, walked past the suspect, who was standing outside an establishment.

    The suspect then assaulted the victim while uttering racial slurs, police said.

    Police said on March 15 at around 7:38 p.m., a second victim was on board the subway in the area of Bloor Street West and Spadina Avenue when the same suspect intentionally bumped into the victim as they were exiting the subway.

    Police allege the suspect assaulted the victim and uttered racial slurs before producing a weapon and threatening the victim.

    According to investigators, the suspect has been described as having a medium build, brown hair, and was seen wearing a green, hooded sweater, blue jeans, and beige Nike shoes.

    Police are asking anyone with information about the incidents to call investigators at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

