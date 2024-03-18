Toronto police investigating 2 suspected hate-motivated assaults downtown
Toronto police say they are trying to identify a man wanted in connection with two suspected hate-motivated assaults in the city’s downtown core last week.
According to police, the first incident was reported on March 13 at around 12:24 a.m. in the area of Dundas Street East and Victoria Street.
The victim, police said, walked past the suspect, who was standing outside an establishment.
The suspect then assaulted the victim while uttering racial slurs, police said.
Police said on March 15 at around 7:38 p.m., a second victim was on board the subway in the area of Bloor Street West and Spadina Avenue when the same suspect intentionally bumped into the victim as they were exiting the subway.
Police allege the suspect assaulted the victim and uttered racial slurs before producing a weapon and threatening the victim.
According to investigators, the suspect has been described as having a medium build, brown hair, and was seen wearing a green, hooded sweater, blue jeans, and beige Nike shoes.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incidents to call investigators at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
One climatologist says Canada just had the warmest winter in 77 years. What does that mean for spring?
Despite unseasonably high temperatures, the start of spring is bound to bring some snow, showers and sunshine with it, one climatologist says.
New What to do when things go wrong: Advice from class-action lawyers to consumers in Canada
Got injured using a new medical device? Did a grocery store product make you sick? Bought a defective plumbing tool that caused major damage? CTVNews.ca asked class-action lawyers about consumer rights and what they should do when things go wrong.
Opinion Common credit score myths debunked
Thirty years ago, a large percentage of the population didn’t care about their credit. The only reason credit was important was if you were getting a mortgage on a home or financing a new vehicle.
NEW Can't sleep without your partner? Here's what to do about it
Sleep divorces are a recent trend, but what if you have trouble sleeping without your partner? Here's why that happens and what you can do.
Germans thought they were immune to nationalism after confronting their Nazi past. They were wrong
Many Germans believed their country had developed an immunity to nationalism and assertions of racial superiority after confronting the horrors of its Nazi past through education and laws to outlaw persecution. They were wrong.
Woman finds live grenade cleaning out deceased father's home in Knowlton, Que.
A woman cleaning out her deceased father's home in the Quebec town of Knowlton made a bombshell discovery on Friday – she found a live grenade.
Two women arrested after officers interrupt break-and-enter in progress
Windsor police have arrested two women after interrupting a break-and-enter in the city’s east end, officers said Sunday.
Bears are coming out of hibernation early in Ontario due to mild temperatures. What does this mean?
A milder winter and steadily warming temperatures are having a significant impact on the sleep patterns and movement of Ontario’s wildlife, with at least one expert saying it’s unclear how climate change will impact ecosystems long-term.
Higher gas prices: Economists expect inflation rate ticked up above 3 per cent last month
Economists say inflation likely flared up again in February amid higher gasoline prices, reinforcing the expectation that the journey back to two per cent inflation will be a bumpy one.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Woman finds live grenade cleaning out deceased father's home in Knowlton, Que.
A woman cleaning out her deceased father's home in the Quebec town of Knowlton made a bombshell discovery on Friday – she found a live grenade.
-
Man stabbed in underground parking lot in Longueuil
One man is in hospital and two others are injured after an altercation in an underground parking lot in Longueuil.
-
Girl, 16, riding electric scooter in serious condition after collision with car in Villeray
A girl riding an electric scooter is in serious condition in hospital after a collision with a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Montreal's Villeray neighbourhood.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa's historic Chinatown faces growing pains as residents see neighbourhood changing
One of Ottawa’s oldest neighborhoods is grappling with its future, as it sees an increase in vacant businesses and changes to the community.
-
Ottawa police searching for missing 12-year-old boy
The Ottawa Police Service is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy from Ottawa.
-
'Your city is here with you': Ottawa honours the six victims of Barrhaven's mass killing
A public funeral honouring the six victims of the city’s largest murder in its recent history took place Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Northern Ontario
-
Another commercial driver charged with impaired driving on northern highway
A 52-year-old commercial motor vehicle driver from North Bay is facing an impaired charge following a traffic stop on Highway 11.
-
NEW
NEW Can't sleep without your partner? Here's what to do about it
Sleep divorces are a recent trend, but what if you have trouble sleeping without your partner? Here's why that happens and what you can do.
-
Bears are coming out of hibernation early in Ontario due to mild temperatures. What does this mean?
A milder winter and steadily warming temperatures are having a significant impact on the sleep patterns and movement of Ontario’s wildlife, with at least one expert saying it’s unclear how climate change will impact ecosystems long-term.
Kitchener
-
Quiet St. Patrick’s Day in Waterloo
After thousands of students made their way to a large unsanctioned party on Marshall Street Saturday afternoon, Sunday was mostly silent.
-
Break-in at Kitchener dental clinic under investigation
The owner of Kitchener dental office says she feels angry and violated after an overnight break-in.
-
Big turnout at Kitchener Model Train Show
Hundreds of model train enthusiasts flocked to Bingemans for St. Patrick’s Day.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO 'Don’t drink and drive': Trail of destruction ends with truck into house, impaired charges laid
St. Patrick’s Day literally started off with a bang. At approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a Chevy Silverado left a trail of destruction along Berkshire Drive, which resulted in an F150 into the side of a townhome.
-
City councillor joins race for federal Conservative nomination in London West
Coun. Steve Lehman wants to represent the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) in the riding of London West. Lehman has represented Ward 8 on city council since 2018.
-
York Street road closure starts Monday
York Street will be closed between Talbot Street and Richmond Street so a crane can be removed and taken to a new development area.
Windsor
-
Road closures in effect for 'Active investigation' in Chatham
According to police, people are being asked to avoid King Street West between 4th Street 5th street as well as 5th Street to 6th Street.
-
Strange wake-up call for Tweedsmuir residents
Residents of a home on Tweedsmuir had a scary wake-up call Saturday morning. According to police, the people woke up in the early morning hours to find a young man sitting in a bedroom in their house.
-
'We are taking action': Municipality issues update on proposed Dresden, Ont. waste management facility
The Municipality of Chatham-Kent is not backing down in its fight against a proposed waste management facility, with the municipality filing a submission and the mayor penning a letter to Ontario’s Ministry of the Environment.
Barrie
-
Simcoe County opens three measles immunization clinics
For the next three days, measles vaccination clinics will be open across Simcoe County.
-
Body of missing 16-year-old discovered in Owen Sound
Owen Sound police have confirmed the search for a missing girl that began on Saturday has ended after locating the body Sunday afternoon.
-
St. Patrick's Day in Barrie: Here's how people celebrated
Pub's were packed on Sunday throughout the city of Barrie, as thousands celebrated St. Patrick's Day.
Winnipeg
-
Unplanned shutdown of Imperial pipeline affects delivery of fuel to Winnipeg
The Manitoba government says it's taking measures to mitigate potential impact to the province's economy after Imperial Oil Ltd. announced it has temporarily shut down a pipeline that supplies gasoline, diesel and jet fuel to Winnipeg and the surrounding area.
-
Manitoba curling couple to represent province at Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship
Kadriana and Colton Lott are set to hit the sheet Sunday in Fredericton as one of two teams representing Manitoba at the Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship.
-
Winnipeg police homicide unit investigating death of distressed man
A 35-year-old man is dead after he was found with serious injuries in a suite in the 300 block of Manitoba Avenue Saturday.
Atlantic
-
Poilievre makes campaign-style stop in Halifax, calls on Trudeau to 'Axe the Tax'
‘Axe the Tax’ was the rallying cry at a Halifax rally on Sunday, where Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre drummed up support among the more than one thousand people who packed into a ballroom at a downtown hotel.
-
Higher gas prices: Economists expect inflation rate ticked up above 3 per cent last month
Economists say inflation likely flared up again in February amid higher gasoline prices, reinforcing the expectation that the journey back to two per cent inflation will be a bumpy one.
-
Man, 59, facing charges following crash in Amherst: police
A 59-year-old man is facing charges after a crash in the South Albion Street area of Amherst, N.S., on Friday.
N.L.
-
Carbon tax tiff: PM Trudeau accuses Premier Furey of bowing to 'political pressure'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing of Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey of bowing to 'political pressure' in coming out against the looming carbon tax price increase.
-
Curling for pride: Canadian Pride Curling Championship gets underway in St. John's
With a guest appearance by a Newfoundland dog and a ceremonial first rock thrown by a Newfoundland Olympic champion, the Canadian Pride Curling Championships officially opened in St. John's on Thursday.
-
Newfoundland capelin out of 'critical zone,' but not because there are more fish
Scientists say they no longer consider the capelin off Newfoundland's east coast to be in the critical zone, but it's not because there are more fish.
Edmonton
-
Man found dead in north Edmonton basement, homicide detectives investigating: EPS
Police are investigating the death of a man early Sunday morning in north Edmonton.
-
1 dead after stabbing in north Edmonton early Sunday morning
A 30-year-old man is dead after a stabbing early Sunday morning in north Edmonton.
-
Free Edmonton art exhibit explores 'playful perspective' of miniatures
A free fun-size art exhibit is inviting Edmontonians to look at the small things in a big way.
Calgary
-
Dead Penbrooke Meadows standoff suspect had criminal history of firearms violations
The deceased suspect in the Penbrooke Meadows armed standoff had a criminal history that included firearms violations.
-
Perfect weather for St. Patrick’s Day in Calgary
A warm and sunny Sunday brought out the crowds to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day, whether they were Irish or not.
-
Banff councillor charged with sexual assault can continue to serve
Banff ‘Mayor Corrie DiManno issued a statement on the town’s website Thursday regarding a councillor charged with sexual assault.
Regina
-
U of R men's curling team return home with gold medals
The University of Regina men’s curling team received a warm welcome as they returned home from Fredericton with some gold medals.
-
Sask. driver faces over $1,000 in fines after multiple offences
A Saskatchewan driver is facing $1,383 in fines after multiple offences.
-
'Irresponsible': Sask. First Nation organization decries province's $1 billion bet on irrigation
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) says it’s “deeply troubled” by the Saskatchewan government’s failure to consult First Nations in its bid to increase the number of irrigation projects out of Lake Diefenbaker.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Irish pub owner claims his family introduced green beer to western Canada
The owner of an Irish pub in downtown Saskatoon says his bar has been busy all weekend, since St. Patrick’s Day fell on a Sunday this year.
-
'Irresponsible': Sask. First Nation organization decries province's $1 billion bet on irrigation
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) says it’s “deeply troubled” by the Saskatchewan government’s failure to consult First Nations in its bid to increase the number of irrigation projects out of Lake Diefenbaker.
-
Saskatoon SPCA shows off its new home
The Saskatoon SPCA hosted an open house over the weekend to show off its new facility.
Vancouver
-
Crews battle wildfire in B.C.'s Okanagan Sunday
Crews are working a wildfire that was discovered in B.C.’s Okanagan Sunday afternoon.
-
Abbotsford woman's husband charged with murder after fatal stabbing
The husband of a woman who was stabbed to death in Abbotsford Friday night has been charged with second-degree murder, according to authorities.
-
Big White gives warning after skiers trigger large avalanche
A ski resort in B.C.’s Okanagan is warning visitors to stay within its boundaries after skiers triggered a large avalanche over the weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
38 warm-weather records broken Saturday
Dozens of high temperature records were broken in B.C. Saturday, including one that was set 124 years ago.
-
‘A dangerous act’: BC Hydro pole set on fire in downtown Nanaimo
A BC Hydro pole was deliberately set on fire in downtown Nanaimo, according to the utility.
-
In B.C.'s forests, a debate over watershed science with lives and billions at stake
Scientists say the stakes in getting it right are huge, with lives and billions of dollars in the balance during climate-related extremes in a province where clear-cutting has been a dominant practice for decades, affecting large swaths of the landscape.