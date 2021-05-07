TORONTO -- Police are investigating after a three-month-old goat was stolen from a Toronto farm during a break-and-enter.

The goat, named Juniper, was stolen between the hours of 5:30 p.m. on May 5 and 7 a.m. on May 6 from Riverdale Farm, police say.

Police said the suspect, or suspects, entered the pen and stole the goat, but left its identical twin sibling named Justine unharmed.

“Riverdale Farm staff are understandably upset and are extremely concerned about Juniper,” police said. "We'd urge anyone who knows anything about this incident to contact us immediately so we can find her and safely return her to the farm."

Staff at the farm told police the goat would not leave the pen without her mother and would have likely cried out during the incident.

Juniper is described as weighing 30 pounds, with black and silver fur, brown legs and white ears.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5104 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).