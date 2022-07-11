Toronto police identify woman fatally set on fire at subway station, announce murder charge

Toronto police have updated a charge to murder in the shocking case of a young woman who was set on fire at Kipling Subway Station and later died of her injuries.

The incident occurred on board a TTC bus at Kipling Station shortly before 12:30 p.m. on June 17.

Emergency crews arrived to the scene to find a woman had been set on fire. The fire was extinguished, but the woman — identified by police Monday as 28-year-old Nyima Dolma of Toronto — sustained life-threatening injuries.

Dolma was rushed to a hospital, where she died of her injuries on July 5.

A suspect was arrested nearby following the incident and was charged with a number of offences, including attempted murder.

Police said Monday that their investigation has revealed that there was no relationship between the young woman and her attacker.

Police also announced the upgraded charge Monday in light of Dolma’s death.

Investigators said 33-year-old Tenzin Norbu of Toronto has now been charged with first-degree murder in the case.

He made a court appearance via video link on Monday morning.

Dolma’s family have previously said that she “lived a life of service to others and cared for many people.”

An online fundraiser was set up to help cover health-care costs and funeral expenses.

The family has asked for privacy as they deal with Dolma’s death.