Family of woman set on fire on Toronto bus releases statement after her death
The family of a woman who was set on fire while on a Toronto bus in a random attack last month has released a short statement following her death.
The incident took place on June 17 around 12:30 p.m. at Kipling Station, near Kipling Avenue and Dundas Street. Police say a man allegedly poured a flammable liquid on a female passenger while on a bus and then ignited the substance.
The woman, who was in her 20s, was rushed to hospital with second- and third-degree burns.
Police have confirmed to CP24 that the woman has died. The homicide unit has now taken over the investigation.
The victim’s family confirmed her passing in a statement posted to a GoFundMe campaign page raising money for her treatment. In the message, they thanked everyone for their support.
“My sister lived a life of service to others and cared for many people,” the statement said.
“We will be using the donations for upcoming funeral expenses and healthcare costs to date. At this time, we ask everyone to kindly please respect our privacy. Thank you for understanding and again, for your generosity. We’ll never forget your kindness.”
A 33-year-old man identified as Toronto resident Tenzin Norbu has been charged with attempted murder and assault with a weapon in connection with the incident. At the time, police also said they were treating the case as a suspected hate-motivated offence, although no further details have been provided.
The charges have not been proven in court.
Police have said that the attack was an isolated incident and that the victim and suspect were not known to each other.
