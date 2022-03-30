Toronto police identify 46-year-old woman found dead in garbage bag

Police have identified the woman who was found dismembered inside a garbage bag on a Toronto sidewalk earlier this week.

According to police, the remains of 46-year-old Tien Ly was found south side of Eastern Avenue at Berkshire Avenue, west of Leslie Street, at around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

Detectives said the Toronto woman's body had sustained obvious trauma and police determined the woman's death to be a homicide following a post-mortem examination.

In a police update on Wednesday, police said they are looking for the victim's son, Dallas Ly, who is now missing.

"At this point we are concerned for his wellbeing," Toronto police Const. Alex Li police said Wednesday evening. "If Dallas you are listening, please contact Toronto police immediately."

Police said the 20-year-old is not classified as a suspect.

Tien Ly is seen in this photo released by Toronto police.

Li said police are concerned for Dallas' wellbeing based off evidence they discovered inside his apartment, located on Carlaw Avenue, which he shared with his mother.

Police said they are working to obtain a photo of Dallas that can be released to the public.

On Tuesday, police released images of Ly's nail designs in the hopes of making a quick identification.

CTV News Toronto has since learned that Ly was the owner of a nail studio in Toronto called Beaute D’Amour.

An employee at the nail salon, who did not want to be identified, said he recognized the nails and he was the person who painted them on Ly.

"I picked the colour and designed it for her," he said.

Staff and clients at the salon told CTV News Toronto that Ly was last seen Sunday evening. On Monday morning, staff said they discovered her cell phone and slippers beside a chair at the salon.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Investigators said they would like to speak with anyone who noticed a person pushing a foldable shopping cart filled with black waste bags in the area on Monday between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.