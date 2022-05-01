Toronto police identify 18-year-old man killed in shooting
An 18-year-old has been identified as the man killed in a double shooting in north Etobicoke Saturday afternoon.
Toronto police said the shooting occurred at a housing complex near Mount Olive Drive and Kipling Avenue just before 6 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man with life-threatening injuries outside the complex. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
On Sunday, police identified him as Cavonte Dimsdale of Toronto. He is the city’s 23rd homicide victim.
A second victim, another 18-year-old man, was later located at a nearby community centre, police said. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police have not released any suspect information.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police investigating ‘hate-motivated mischief’ at Ottawa bikers' church
Ottawa police say they are investigating an incident of 'hate-motivated mischief' at a Vanier church, discovered three hours before a service was held as part of the 'Rolling Thunder' biker rally, after reports of thumbtacks strewn across the ground and graffiti on one of the church's walls.
Evacuations underway in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine
A long-awaited effort to evacuate civilians from a steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol was underway Sunday, the United Nations said, while U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed she visited Ukraine's president to show unflinching American support for the country's defence against Russian aggression.
LIVE | Guy Lafleur lies in state as Montreal Canadiens fans pay respects
Habs fans are saying their final goodbyes to Guy Lafleur on Sunday as the late hockey legend lies in state at Montreal's Bell Centre.
‘Rolling Thunder Ottawa’ event wraps up with bikers’ church service
Hundreds of people packed a church in Ottawa’s Vanier neighbourhood for a 'bikers' church service,' the final scheduled event of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' biker event this weekend. The service was held just hours after Ottawa police launched an investigation into 'hate-motivated mischief' over graffiti spray-painted on the church’s walls.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Couple marries in shelter in Ukraine amid ongoing war
On Saturday, a couple got married in a refugee shelter in Dnipro, Ukraine, the bride wearing a donated dress and guests in jeans crowding into the shelter to wish them well.
Ontario reports 1,410 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 17 additional deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,410 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, along with 17 additional deaths.
OLG reveals where $11M Lotto 649 ticket was purchased in Ontario
The OLG has revealed more details about the winning $11-million Lotto 649 ticket sold in Ontario.
Naomi Judd to be inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame one day after her death
The Country Music Hall of Fame was 'shocked and saddened' by Naomi Judd's death, CEO Kyle Young said in a statement on Twitter. However, Judd's family asked that the induction of the mother-daughter duo The Judds continue as planned, he said.
Plane crash kills four near Sioux Lookout, Ont., Transportation Board investigating
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating a plane crash that killed four people in northwestern Ontario on Friday.
Montreal
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Thousands pay tribute to Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur lying in state at Montreal's Bell Centre
The remains of Guy Lafleur are lying in state at the Bell Centre, home of the Montreal Canadiens, as fans stream in to pay tribute to the team's all-time points leader.
-
Quebec motorcycle police officer hit while on duty, recovering in hospital
A Quebec provincial police officer is recovering in the hospital after he was hit while performing his duties on a motorcycle on Sunday morning.
-
May Day 2022: Quebec workers demand higher minimum wage increase
A thousand or so demonstrators took to the streets of Montreal Sunday to mark International Workers’ Day, demanding a minimum wage increase and better working conditions.
London
-
Anxiety, bullying and COVID among top reasons for calls to Kids Help Phone
The rain cleared just in time as dozens of Londoners gathered for the 21st annual Walk So Kids Can Talk for Kids Help Phone (KHP) in London, Ont. Sunday.
-
OPP investigate fatal two-vehicle collision in Dutton-Dunwich Township
One person has died and two were seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday.
-
Strathroy family displaced after house fire
Strathroy Cardadoc Fire responded to a call Saturday morning for a fire in a single Family home owned by London-Middlsex Housing.
Kitchener
-
K-W rental scam: 36 victims lose over $30,000
A Stouffville man has been charged in connection to a Kitchener-Waterloo rental scam that police say defrauded at least 36 victims out of over $30,000.
-
Hot dogs and heartbreak: Cambridge Wuddup Dog owner walks away from a dream
The owner of well-known Cambridge eatery Wuddup Dog has been forced to step away from his restaurant as he navigates a debilitating condition.
-
Police investigate report of knife-wielding man in Kitchener’s Idlewood Park
Waterloo regional police are investigating a report of a knife-wielding man who tried to steal a vehicle in Idlewood Park Saturday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Access Better Living opens new centre with new programming for adults
A vision for more services for children and adults with developmental disabilities is now a reality in the Timmins area.
-
Plane crash kills four near Sioux Lookout, Ont., Transportation Board investigating
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating a plane crash that killed four people in northwestern Ontario on Friday.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with disabilities nears medically assisted death after futile bid for affordable housing
A 31-year-old Toronto woman who uses a wheelchair is nearing final approval for a medically assisted death request after a fruitless bid to secure an affordable apartment that doesn't worsen her chronic illnesses.
Ottawa
-
Police investigating ‘hate-motivated mischief’ at Ottawa bikers' church
Ottawa police say they are investigating an incident of 'hate-motivated mischief' at a Vanier church, discovered three hours before a service was held as part of the 'Rolling Thunder' biker rally, after reports of thumbtacks strewn across the ground and graffiti on one of the church's walls.
-
‘Rolling Thunder Ottawa’ event wraps up with bikers’ church service
Hundreds of people packed a church in Ottawa’s Vanier neighbourhood for a 'bikers' church service,' the final scheduled event of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' biker event this weekend. The service was held just hours after Ottawa police launched an investigation into 'hate-motivated mischief' over graffiti spray-painted on the church’s walls.
-
CN Cycle for CHEO raises record $1.4 million
Cyclists peddled through the streets of Ottawa to support childhood cancer care and research at CHEO.
Windsor
-
Ralliers look for accountability ahead of provincial election
Over 100 people gathered at Charles Clark Square Sunday afternoon for a rally hosted by the Ontario Federation of Labour.
-
Veteran starts Windsor arm-wrestling league as the sport grows in popularity
Wesley Cunning picked up arm-wrestling during his time in the Canadian Armed Forces.
-
Prime minister and premier to make announcement in Windsor Monday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford will be in Windsor Monday for an announcement.
Barrie
-
Stabbing in Barrie leaves teen 'seriously' injured: police
A 16-year-old boy was airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto after being stabbed Saturday night in Barrie.
-
Group of Wasaga Beach residents protest plans for development
While Wasaga Beach council was meeting residents about the town's future on Saturday, another group staged a protest outside.
-
Brampton man caught doubling speed limit in Innisfil
A Brampton man is accused of doubling the posted speed limit after being pulled over in Innisfil Sunday morning.
Atlantic
-
'It’s like we’re trapped on an island': N.S. family calls for better access to urgent autism support
Eight-year-old Khalil Powell has good moments and bad moments. Diagnosed with autism at the age of four, his parents say he’s non-verbal and has an undiagnosed sensory progressing disorder.
-
First cruise ship in more than two years docked in Sydney, N.S., Sunday
The weather was cloudy and cold, but it didn't dampen spirits as the first cruise ship in more than two years arrived in Sydney, N.S., on Sunday.
-
High building costs, labour shortage: top of mind at Fredericton Home Show
The pandemic was to blame for the home show’s hiatus, but it’s also responsible for a lot of headaches in the home building industry.
Calgary
-
Woman dead in hit-and-run on Hwy. 1 near Canmore, Alta.
RCMP say a 20-year-old woman has died after a driver in the eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway struck her. Officials say the vehicle involved in the crash did not remain at the scene.
-
Kids Help Phone benefits from Calgary charity walk
A charity event aimed at raising funds for a hotline to help children and youth who are in distress took place in Calgary on Sunday.
-
Police looking for Keanan Crane, not seen since April 11
Calgary police are looking for help to find a 22-year-old man who has been missing since mid-April.
Winnipeg
-
24-year-old woman killed in Transcona area crash Sunday: police
Winnipeg police were on scene of a fatal crash Sunday morning in the Transcona area.
-
Winnipeg's mayoral race kicks off with three candidates
The race to become Winnipeg's next mayor is officially on, with three candidates starting their campaigns.
-
Homicide Unit investigating death of man at downtown hotel
The Winnipeg Police Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was found injured at a hotel and later died early Sunday morning.
Vancouver
-
Breaking
Breaking | 'Suspicious device' along route delayed start of Vancouver marathon, police say
Vancouver police say a suspicious device that they believe was "strategically placed" to disrupt the BMO Vancouver Marathon Sunday morning has been "rendered inert."
-
'There will be lines': Vancouver airport warns of delays due to security-screening staff shortage
Travellers are being warned to expect long lines at Vancouver International Airport due to a shortage of security screening staff.
-
Glass on Vancouver steam clock smashed amid heightened concern about violence, vandalism
The iconic steam clock in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood was behind caution tape this weekend after the glass on one side of it was smashed.
Edmonton
-
'A resurgence': Whyte Avenue business vacancy rate drops to average levels after pandemic closures
After the pandemic forced businesses to pivot or pushed some to close their doors for good, the Whyte Avenue and Old Strathcona area of Edmonton is making a comeback.
-
Oilers already in playoff mode ahead of Kings series
The hardware collected by Edmonton Oilers stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl the past several years would require a mammoth trophy case.
-
'They are heroes': 2 volunteer drivers taking donated supplies to Ukraine killed, organizer says
Volunteer drivers rushing needed donated supplies to Ukrainian forces were killed in a Russian attack, a campaign organizer said on Saturday.